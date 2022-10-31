Phoebe Tonkin shows off her green eyes for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Phoebe Tonkin is an Australian actress mainly known for her roles as Chloe in the series H2O: Just Add Water and Hayley in the Vampire Diaries spin-off series, The Originals.

She, like many other celebrities, dressed up for a fun Halloween party and looked incredible in shared pictures.

Tonkin wore a plunging silk pink slip minidress that featured feathers around her chest area and at the very bottom.

She switched her signature long brown hair for a blonde curly wig and added a fluffy pink hairpin that matched her dress as an accessory.

The dress made the actress’ legs look miles long as she posed next to a few of her friends, who were also dressed up for the party.

Tonkin shared a bunch of photos from this night on her Instagram page, which now has 8.4 million followers.

Phoebe Tonkin looks incredible in pink minidress for Halloween party

In another picture, she was seen taking a mirror selfie and going braless underneath a sheer black dress. The top was sparkly and had a low V-neckline, while the bottom revealed a little of her undergarments of the same color.

She put on a black pair of angel wings, threw her hair into an updo, and put on red lipstick to complete the look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She made a reference to the iconic Mean Girls line for the caption of this post, writing, “In girl world, Halloween is the one night a year when a girl can—-.”

Phoebe Tonkin shares her morning beauty routine for Vogue Australia

The 33-year-old actress started her career back in 2005 when she was cast as Cleo Sertori on the Australian children’s television series H2O: Just Add Water, where she played a girl who turned into a mermaid when she touched the water.

Ever since then, she has appeared in several other shows and movies like The Vampire Diaries, The Secret Circle, and Final Stop.

She has appeared in multiple advertisements for Teen Vogue, Complex, and Miss Vogue, and was even previously signed to Chic Management.

Tonkin is undoubtedly gorgeous and appears to take care of her skin and her physique. Not too long ago she shared her morning beauty routine with Vogue Australia.

She talked to the viewers in front of a mirror showing them the ten products she always uses right after she wakes up, including certain skincare and makeup products to help her get her day started.