Phoebe Dynevor is stunning on the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor turned heads at the 28th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards as she looked absolutely gorgeous on the red carpet.

She traded her signature red locks for a darker brunette color last year, and the shade is still present in her photos, complementing the fairness of her outfit.

Phoebe sported a plunging nude gown that looked completely tulle save for the colorful embroidered flowers on the dress’s skirt.

Her makeup was light for a natural look, and she kept her dark locks tied back in a simple yet elegant braid, leaving a few strands out to frame her face.

The photo was a rare post from the star, as she usually keeps off of social media and tends not to post too many pictures of herself, instead sharing more of her experiences.

However, this was quite the experience for the actress, who thanked her beauty team, stylists, and the Critics’ Choice Awards for having her there.

Phoebe Dynevor returns for Bridgerton Season 3

Though her appearance has changed, and so have the main characters, Phoebe’s role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Shondaland series seems to be secure.

She made her debut in Season 1 as the main protagonist along with actor Rege-Jean Page as the two played out a slow-burn romance with some heavy ups and downs – fortunately, it all worked out in the end.



Season 3 will focus on another of Daphne’s brothers, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), as he finds himself in love with his long-time friend, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan). Though Luke and Nicola will be stepping into the roles of main characters, Daphne returned in Season 2 and will be making at least one appearance for Season 3 as well.

As fans anxiously await the next season of the Regency-era romance drama, Phoebe has been spending her time away from Bridgerton working on some brand and mission partnerships.

Phoebe Dynevor partners with weDo/ Professional

Phoebe has become the face of weDo/ Professional, a beauty line that focuses on being clean, vegan, recyclable, and plastic free.

The actress has historically shared posts regarding activism and social justice, joining forces with weDo/ makes sense for the star as they work toward promoting healthier and more sustainable lifestyles.

Last summer, Phoebe shared an ad with the brand for World Ocean Day. She joined up with several others for the day and they spent some of their time cleaning up a coast in France.

The post included a short video clip of the event as well as a short of Phoebe and some of their products.

Her caption promises that weDo/ would work hard to keep more plastic bottles out of the ocean and promote a cleaner environment.