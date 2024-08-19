Phil Donahue, iconic talk show host, dies at 88

Phil Donahue, the trailblazing talk show host who revolutionized daytime television, passed away on Sunday night.

Donahue, known as the King of Daytime Talk, died peacefully at home.

He was reportedly with his wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas, and his family, following a long illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

His family confirmed the news on Monday, August 19, and requested donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Phil Donahue/Notre Dame Scholarship Fund.

Donahue tackled contemporary and often controversial subjects, actively involving his studio audience by moving through the crowd with a microphone.

This approach allowed him to seamlessly integrate their questions and comments into the ongoing discussion, skillfully blending audience interaction with his insightful commentary,

Phil Donahue’s revolutionary career in television

Donahue began his illustrious career in 1967 when he launched The Phil Donahue Show in Dayton, Ohio. The program, later renamed Donahue, quickly gained notoriety for its willingness to explore contentious social issues, from feminism and civil rights to religion and sexuality. Donahue’s first guest was atheist activist Madalyn Murray O’Hair, a choice that set the tone for the show’s future direction​.

In 1974, the show moved to Chicago, where it became nationally syndicated, and in 1985, it relocated to New York City. Over its 29-year run, Donahue aired over 5,500 episodes and earned 20 Emmy Awards, including 10 for Donahue as an outstanding host. The show was also notable for its pioneering use of audience participation, a format that became a staple in talk shows for decades​.

Phil Donahue was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Donahue’s influence extended well beyond his talk show. In addition to his television work, he co-directed the 2007 documentary Body of War, highlighting the struggles of a paralyzed Iraq War veteran. Donahue was also recognized for his contributions to media and society when President Joe Biden awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in May 2024.

He met Marlo Thomas, the star of the 1960s sitcom That Girl when she appeared as a guest on his show in 1977 and married in 1980. Thomas and four children survive Donahue from his first marriage. He was predeceased by his son James, who died in 2014 of an aortic aneurysm​

Phil Donahue’s death marks the end of an era in television. His innovative approach to talk shows has left a lasting legacy. Oprah is among many television hosts who credited Donahue for inspiring their careers.