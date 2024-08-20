Phil Donahue and wife Marlo Thomas: Everything we know about his five children and family life

Phil Donahue, the legendary talk show host, passed away at 88.

He left behind a legacy that not only transformed television but also touched the hearts of millions.

His wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas, recently paid a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, sharing her grief and gratitude with their loyal followers.

In a poignant Instagram post, Thomas expressed her deep sorrow and announced that she would be taking a break from social media to mourn her loss.

“Hello, Friends,” Thomas began her message. “I’m sure by now you’ve heard the very sad news that I lost my sweetheart last night, so I know you understand that I’ll be stepping away from this page for a while to take care of myself and the many people who took care of Phil, and held him close to their hearts.”

Thomas thanked her followers for the outpouring of love and support she had received in the wake of Donahue’s passing. She reflected on the “beautiful messages of love and support” flooding in all day. She expressed her appreciation for the “wonderful and generous way” her fans had allowed her and Donahue to share their life journey with them.

“As a man who spent his career loving his audiences, Phil got such a kick out of our cozy little community here, and I know he would be very touched by the heartwarming thoughts and memories you’ve been sharing,” Thomas continued. She concluded her post with a message of hope, urging her followers to cherish their loved ones as she had been fortunate to do with her beloved Phil.

Thomas also shared a favorite photo of the couple, taken during a vacation, which showed her hugging Donahue from behind as they both sat on a motorcycle. “P.S. This is one of my favorite photos of Phil and me,” she noted in the post.

Phil Donahue died with most of his family surrounding him

Phil Donahue, who passed away on Sunday, August 18, after a long illness, was surrounded by his family in his final moments. According to a statement given to NBC Connecticut, his wife, sister, children, grandchildren, and beloved golden retriever, Charlie, were all by his side.

Donahue’s career as a television trailblazer began with his groundbreaking talk show, The Donahue Show. The show, which was the first to incorporate a live studio audience, became a cultural phenomenon and paved the way for future talk shows. Donahue also met Marlo Thomas, the woman who would become his wife and partner for more than four decades.

Phil Donahue has five children with his ex-wife

Before his marriage to Thomas, Donahue was married to Margaret Cooney, with whom he had five children: Michael, Kevin, Daniel, Mary Rose, and James. The couple divorced in 1975, and Cooney eventually returned to her native New Mexico, remarried, and retired from public life.

After the divorce, Donahue was responsible for raising his four sons as a single father in Chicago. His daughter, Mary Rose, lived with her mother in New Mexico. In a 2017 interview with Megyn Kelly for Today, Donahue recalled the challenges of balancing his career with full-time parenting. He shared that when his oldest son, Michael, was a freshman in high school and his youngest, James, was in sixth grade, he had to navigate the complexities of single fatherhood while continuing his successful television career.

Tragically, Donahue’s youngest son, James, passed away suddenly in 2014 at the age of 51 due to a ruptured aortic aneurysm. The loss was a devastating blow to the family, but Donahue and Thomas remained strong, continuing to share their lives with their loved ones and fans.

Over the years, Marlo Thomas has given glimpses into their family life through social media, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of Donahue with his children and grandchildren. Despite his fame, Donahue’s family has largely stayed out of the public eye, preferring a life of privacy.

As the world mourns the loss of Phil Donahue, his legacy as a television pioneer and devoted family man endures. His groundbreaking work on The Donahue Show and his commitment to his family will be remembered by those who knew him and the millions who admired him from afar.