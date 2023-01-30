Peta Murgatroyd looked glowing as she grabbed coffee and pastries after a dance class in Los Angeles this week.

The Dancing With The Stars pro recently announced she is pregnant with her second child with her husband of five years and fellow dancer, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Peta wore a taupe-colored unitard with a plaid shirt and a cozy-looking hooded fleece thrown over the top.

No longer hiding her pregnancy, she left her layers unbuttoned and showed off her growing baby bump.

She accessorized her sporty look with dark sunglasses, small hoop earrings, sports socks, and a pair of Nike sneakers with neon yellow flashes.

The 36-year-old wore no makeup, choosing to stay fresh-faced, and wore her hair pulled back into a high braid.

Peta Murgatroyd shares her IVF journey

Peta announced her pregnancy on January 13 and shared a stunning photo that showed her sitting in profile and lifting up her t-shirt to show off her baby bump. She has been very open about the couple’s struggles to get pregnant for a second time.

The pair already have a 6-year-old son named Shai.

Sharing with her 951k followers that she has experienced three miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer following a round of IVF, the dancer seemed overjoyed to announce her news and revealed that the baby is due in June 2023.

She wrote a heartfelt caption saying, “After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF. I want to thank ALL OF YOU who’ve been on this fertility journey with me from the beginning.”

Peta Murgatroyd continues to work out through her pregnancy

Despite being pregnant, workouts continue to be an important part of Peta’s daily routine. This week she shared a video showing her latest gym session that combined a mixture of cardio and weight training.

Peta made it look effortless and didn’t even break a sweat as she wore an all-black gym outfit, including a black baseball cap and sneakers.

She typed the workout out in full, so her followers could copy it and wrote, “Come workout with me 💪🏻 As promised here is the workout I did today with @larrywillis89. Try this and I promise you will feel the burn 🔥 Love you guys! Xo Who’s trying this with me? 😝.”