Peta Murgatroyd shared a series of sweet photos of her baby bump from a recent vacation.

The Dancing with the Stars professional dancer, who is married to fellow DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

She shared family photos from their Turks & Caicos vacation with her fans. In the photos, Peta wore a green bandeau and a matching maxi skirt, while her son Shai and Maksim wore white.

She accessorized the look with necklaces and gold hoop earrings and had her hair pulled back into a bun.

In the first photo, the stunning dancer flashed a huge smile as her adorable son planted a kiss on her baby bump.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the second snap, she shared an intimate photo with her hubby, who put his hands on her belly.

Peta revealed that she is 27 weeks pregnant in the must-see photoshoot.

Peta Murgatroyd says second pregnancy is a dream come true

The soon-to-be family of four looked happy in the third photo, in which they held their son up for the snap.

For the final photo of the Instagram share, Peta held her baby bump while kneeling on the sand.

In the caption, Peta opened up about her pregnancy and how she is enjoying a happy time in her life.

“I realized I never really shared these moments with you guys 🥹 this was such a happy time….just us knowing that we would be a family of 4 soon…a dream come true,” she wrote.

She continued, “I remember the intense feeling of keeping this secret yet being so high on joy I could burst. I well up with tears thinking about how lucky I am…how lucky I am that I feel this bliss once again.”

Peta has been open about her pregnancy struggles. In the summer of last year, Peta revealed that she suffered three miscarriages between 2020 and 2021.

She underwent invitro fertilization to try to have another child; however, she was blessed with pregnancy from natural conception.

Peta recently showed her much larger baby bump in a recent video.

Peta Murgatroyd’s tanning mouse is flying off the shelf

The pro dancer’s brand Peta Jane Beauty is a success, and fans may not be able to get their hands on her tanning products if they wait around.

In a recent Instagram post, the brand shared a news article title about their tanning mousse selling out shortly after they restocked.

The Dancing with the Stars celebrity launched the brand in 2021, offering a range of tanning products.