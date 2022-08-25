Penelope Cruz stuns in liquid latex bodysuit for magazine cover

Penelope Cruz is gorgeous in a liquid latex bodysuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Penelope Cruz stunned in a liquid latex body suit for a Spain edition of Vogue magazine.

The liquid latex body suit fit the actress’ body perfectly, cropping at the upper thighs and with a dangerously low neckline. The liquid consistency of the bodysuit let Penelope shine in the most tantalizing way.

A large chain with translucent pink jewels hung loosely around Penelope’s waist, with one side of the chain touching the exposed part of her thigh. The chain matched the choker-style necklace around Penelope’s neck, which featured a large flower pendant with the same translucent pink jewels in perfect synchronization.

The 48-year-old actress also accessorized with a large jewel ring on the middle finger of her left hand and black flower earrings that mirrored the slinky liquidity of the bodysuit. Penelope sported a short black jacket over the body suit that fell off her left shoulder.

Penelope wore her long brunette hair slicked back to accentuate her neck and jawline and then in a long braid that started at the top of her head. Penelope fabulously held the lower end of the braid out to the side and placed the other hand on her hip.

The talented actress and wife of No Country for Old Men star Javier Bardem donned a touch of color to her outfit with long red fingernails that added an edge to her look. She looked gorgeous with smoky eyes and a contour that highlighted her already-beautiful features.

“Modo para un nuevo mundo” was written on the Vogue cover, which means “way for a new world.” In the caption of the star’s Instagram post, Penelope gave credit to those who helped with the shoot, including the photographer, makeup artist, production, and more.

Penelope Cruz speaks about the societal pressures to be perfect

When talking about societal expectations and pressures around women, in particular, Penelope said, “You realize when you go through the whole process that society tricks women a lot—and men too. This image society gives you—that you have to be a super-woman, that you need to be out of hospital in 24 hours, wearing high heels. No, you already are a superwoman!”

Penelope has two children with her husband, Javier. While she takes pride in this, she also added, “We’re all superwomen—those of us who have children and those of us who don’t.”

Penelope is popular on social media

Penelope has an astounding 6.2 million followers on Instagram, and fans love to see her content. She also has a link in her Instagram bio that helps people around the globe get access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Parallel Mothers actress does a wonderful job making moves in her career, all while supporting her children, recognizing other women and people, and doing her best to help the world.