Penelope Cruz was a vision in a gold halter dress for a Vogue shoot.

The gorgeous actress looked regal as she posed in what appeared to be a chair fit for a queen.

Her raven-colored hair was untamed, seemingly left to fall how it would. Penelope rested her head on her right hand while her left arm rested on the arm of the chair.

There’s no question the photoshoot highlighted Penelope’s beauty, but an exciting announcement also accompanied it.

Penelope isn’t just an actress and fashion icon. She may be known for her curvy physique or movie roles, but the Spanish actress is also very charitable.

While shining in the gold halter dress for Vogue, Penelope Cruz announced that she will be a part of the co-chair group for the Met Gala 2023.

The caption read, “Michaela Coel, @penelopecruzoficial, @RogerFederer, and @DuaLipa, will join Anna Wintour in co-chairing the 2023 #MetGala.”

Penelope Cruz’s charity work

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz is more than just a pretty face. She is active in charitable work, focusing much on children in need.

Penelope is only active on Instagram because she joined it to help raise awareness about childhood leukemia for a charity she was working with.

The raven-haired beauty has always given back throughout her time as an actress, roughly three decades. She’s spent time volunteering in India and Uganda, and Penelope spent one week working closely with Mother Teresa. She felt so connected to the late nun’s mission and vision that she donated her entire salary from The Hi-Lo Country to help fund and expand it.

Here’s how Penelope Cruz stays in shape

Just a little over a year shy of 50, Penelope Cruz doesn’t look at day over 25.

She has taken care of herself as she worked throughout Hollywood, and part of that she credits to having a routine and sticking to it.

While sharing her secrets to staying in shape with Elle, Penelope revealed that getting seven to eight hours of sleep is a must. She typically rises around 7:30 a.m. and then gets her exercise in.

As for keeping in shape, the actress credits 17 years of ballet for helping her keep her figure. She told the publication, “I studied classical ballet for 17 years, and it had so many benefits for me. Now I just do resistance work and a little cardio for an hour about three or four times a week.”

Penelope Cruz has so much to offer and based on her co-chairing the Met Gala this year, the fashion will be a must-see.