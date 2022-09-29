Penelope Cruz stuns in a plunging corset and heels

Penelope Cruz looks stunning in a sexy black corset and heels. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/starmaxinc.com

Penelope Cruz looks absolutely gorgeous as she poses in a sexy black corset during a recent photoshoot.

The 48-year-old Spanish actress never seems to disappoint, especially regarding her fashion and beauty expertise.

The actress enjoys impressing all of her fans and followers as she continues to get more beautiful with age.

Cruz recently uploaded a picture to her Instagram, which she shared with her 6.2 million followers.

The actress was posing for Vogue Spain, whom she tagged in the caption.

In the caption, she tagged all the designers and brands that helped with the photo shoot, as it read, “@voguespain @nedrogers @pabloidbeauty @lancomeofficial”

Penelope Cruz turns many heads in her tight, black attire

Cruz lured all of her fans in with her most recent post. The actress wore a black, skin-tight latex bustier which outlined her silhouette perfectly.

She then wore a black-laced, three-quarter sleeve blazer, which hung off her one shoulder as a huge yellow cape blew in the air beside her.

Cruz wore black, high-waisted Nike biker shorts for the bottoms, as the Nike swoosh was clearly visible in the front. She finalized the fit with a simple, black heel.

The actress had her black hair slicked back into a bun, which then turned into a long braid, given the effect that it was blowing in the wind behind her.

Cruz faced her slender physique towards the camera, with her head turned to the side. This only allowed us to see one side of her face, which was still gorgeously made up.

The actress’s makeup was sweet and simple as she wore dark eyeshadow, a splash of bronzer on her cheek, and a brown lip to complete the look.

She accessorized with a chunky gold necklace with a huge flower charm that lay elegantly in the middle of her chest.

Penelope Cruz serves many sexy looks for Spanish Vogue

The actress has been making quite the impression with some of her inspiring looks lately, many of which have been provided by her longtime fashion partner, Chanel.

In her recent outing, the brand’s couture was also captured by Spanish Vogue, which was her gown for San Sebastian Film Festival.

Penelope was decked out in a stunning, glistening gown that incorporated blue lace and a sheer sequin fabric mixed with a carefully intricate design.

The gorgeous actress was sitting for the shot, smiling, seemingly enjoying her time in her stylish fit.