Actress Penelope Cruz stuns in a black bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Penelope Cruz struck a daring pose in a bikini as part of a leather outfit from a recent photoshoot.

The actress got her fans excited with another share from her recent Dust Magazine feature.

The Academy Award-winning actress posed for the picture in a leather bustier top that matched the black bikini and high-waisted shorts.

She completed the outfit with a leather biker jacket and sheer tights which blended into the black-and-white aesthetic of the snap.

Cruz put her thumb into her tiny shorts for a sizzling pose as she gazed into the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She styled her long brunette hair with the full fringe in the iconic photoshoot by fashion photographers, Luigi and Iango.

Penelope Cruz’s red carpet makeup look

Penelope Cruz is a Lancome ambassador and the brand opened up about her soft glam makeup look for the Oscars last year.

Cruz used Lancôme Advanced Genifique Face Serum to hydrate her skin before applying makeup.

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury created the look for the Hollywood star and she explained her vision for the look.

“I wanted Penelope’s makeup magic to complement and enhance her incredible Chanel dress, so I created a mesmerizing smokey eye using the gorgeous, molten, bronzy tones to bring out the amber sparkle in her eyes,” Tillbury said.

She continued, “The sumptuous, pretty pink lip look also made her eyes pop!”

Tillbury gave the actress a bronze smoky eye and nude lips.

The makeup artist also applied the Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation in 350 and Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer in 355 under Penelope’s eyes.

She then added contouring to blend the makeup and used lipstick for cheek blush to enhance Penelope’s cheekbones.

Penelope Cruz opens up about being a mother to two young children

In an interview with British Vogue, Cruz spoke about raising her two kids with her husband Javier Bardem.

The actor opened up about telling her children about their generational gap and how things were different when she grew up.

Cruz also said that most of her attention goes to her children and making sure that their experience is not traumatic for them.

In addition, the Spanish star told the outlet that she teaches them about protecting themselves and others.

Bardem and Cruz are parents to a son named Leo, 11, and a daughter named Luna, 9.