Penelope Cruz looks incredible in a cheetah print catsuit for a photo shoot.

The actress shared the image to her 6.4 million followers on Instagram which is from a Vogue Spain cover shoot for the magazine.

The picture is one of many from the magazine’s September coverage of the 48-year-old actress. And what this picture proves is age has nothing on Penelope.

In the picture, the Vicky Cristina Barcelona star is seen wearing a tight body suit that is lacy all the way up to its turtleneck collar.

The outfit has a cheetah print pattern and appears to zip down the middle.

She completes the catsuit with a skirt made of possibly spandex or leather-like material with dragonlike scales on the fabric.

Penelope Cruz stuns in a catsuit and skirt

Her hair and make-up were done by Pablo Iglesias.

Pablo made her face shine, with thin eyeliner and gave the actress a winged aesthetic to Penelope’s eyelashes.

The Oscar-winning actress has her hair made up in a long-braided ponytail that extends beyond the frame.

And to complete the package, she wears high-platform leather high heels that radiate empowerment.

Cruz wears this wondrous outfit in front of a blue sky backdrop that almost feels like a painting. That said, the photo backdrop makes the actress have the appearance of floating.

Her Instagram also suggests that the Vogue photoset was shot by photographer Ned Rogers.

Penelope Cruz in a tight black match-up

As previously reported, the iconic actress also shared a photo of a unique all-black collaboration that has an attractive sporty look.

In the shot, Cruz is seen wearing a tight black latex top that has the appearance of Wonder Woman’s attire spray painted black.

She pairs the alluring top with Nike high-waisted biker shorts that makes the actress look like a superhero olympian.

And to add to the superwoman vibes, she has on a black half-sleeved blazer with a long yellow cape-like material free-flowing to the right of her.

She gave a mention of the collaborators and products that helped made the cover shoot possible by writing, “@voguespain @nedrogers @pabloidbeauty @lancomeofficial.”

Penelope Cruz will bless the big screen again soon for legendary filmmaker Michael Mann. She is expected to play Laura Ferrari alongside Adam Driver as Enzo Ferrari in the film currently titled, Ferrari.

The film is slated for a yet-to-be-determined release date in 2023.