Penelope Cruz impresses in thigh-skimming minidress

Penelope Cruz close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Penelope Cruz is turning heads as she stuns in a Chanel minidress. The 48-year-old actress has been fronting the luxury French designer for years, and her latest Instagram share gave the brand a giant nod.

Posting for her 6.1 million followers today, the Vanilla Sky star sent out her signature class and ageless good looks, and fans left over 30,000 likes in just two hours.

Penelope Cruz stuns in minidress at 48

The wife to No Country for Old Men star Javier Bardem opened knocking the camera dead and shot indoors.

Posing by a white door, Penelope showed off a sequin and short-sleeved jacket peeping her minidress, also glamming up in costume jewelry and wearing black earrings.

Wearing her hair swept up and with loose strands framing her face, Cruz drove fans to swipe, where a leggy shot showed her in the belted minidress – fans also saw her in black wrist cuffs bearing the iconic Chanel logo.

Penelope also clutched a chain handbag from the Kardashian-adored brand, with the final shot seeing her seated at an event with filmmaker Sofia Coppola.

Marking her presence in Florence, Italy, the Academy Award winner wrote: “@chanelofficial #chanelmetiersdart #florence @sofia.coppola_ @virginieviard.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Chanel is also fronted by Johnny Depp’s 23-year-old daughter Lily-Rose Depp. Runway shows for the label have featured models Kaia Gerber and Kendall Jenner. In 2019, Penelope made her runway debut for Chanel. She’s also opened up on her memories of former Chanel director Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019.

“Actually, my last day with him was here in New York,” she told People. “We were walking in Central Park at 12 at night and it was really magical.”

Penelope Cruz breaks down barriers

Penelope is raising kids Luna and Leo, both shared with 2010-married husband Javier.

“You realize when you go through the whole process that society tricks women a lot—and men too. This image society gives you—that you have to be a super-woman, that you need to be out of hospital in 24 hours, wearing high heels. No, you already are a superwoman! We’re all superwomen—those of us who have children and those of us who don’t,” she told Marie Claire as she addressed perspectives on women – the high heels gave a Hollywood hint.

Calling her job “normal,” the Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress added: “I’ve had to work very hard, and that’s what I see in my family. I don’t feel that my life is different from that.”

In 2021, Cruz starred in movie Parallel Mothers.