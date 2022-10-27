A photo of Penelope Cruz smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

There’s been no sign of slowing down for Penelope Cruz, who’s been part of the Hollywood industry as an actress for many years.

Along with being a top-notch actress who is widely respected by audiences, Penelope is also widely recognized for her amazing fashion choices.

Penelope recently attended a red carpet event to celebrate the upcoming movie she’s part of called Limmensita.

This movie is only one of the many projects she’s been connected to over the years, and it’s undoubtedly going to do incredibly well once it hits theaters.

Penelope is bringing more attention to the film by showing up to red carpet events that support the movie and help viewers learn more about it.

The specific outfit she wore at the red carpet event was absolutely stunning –– and so was another outfit she wore for a Vogue Spain photo shoot.

Penelope Cruz looks fabulous and sparkles

While drawing more attention to Limmensita during her time in Madrid, Spain, Penelope wore a sparkling outfit that was jaw-dropping and dazzling from top to bottom.

Her sparkling jacket was covered in black rhinestones with gold trim on the sleeves and the middle dividing area. The skirt she wore matched perfectly as it was also covered in black gems with a gold separation.

Penelope Cruz attends a photocall for the film Limmensita in Madrid, Spain. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Underneath, Penelope wore a cream-colored top with a bit of shine, even though it wasn’t covered in germs or sparkles. She wore a black handbag with a long strap over one shoulder.

On her feet, Penelope wore a pair of simple black heels with thin black straps over her ankles and the top of her toes. She added a pair of hoop earrings and a ring on one finger to complete the look.

Penelope Cruz looks fierce in all-black

While posing for a photoshoot for Vogue Spain, Penelope wore an all-black outfit that had her looking totally fierce and gorgeous. The ensemble consisted of a bodysuit covered in an intricate design printed throughout that also had see-through mesh material.

It was designed with a turtleneck collar, long sleeves, and long pants. On top of that, she wore a black skirt that appeared to be made out of snake print material.

The skirt was black, with holes and openings strategically placed throughout the top of her hip line. Penelope wore a pair of black heels reminiscent of heels the world has seen Lady Gaga wear in the past due to their eccentric shape and bizarre design.