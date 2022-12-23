Actor Penelope Cruz pictured at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Galaxy/StarMaxWorldwide

Penelope Cruz was still as stunning as ever as she gave her fans a Christmas gift with a sizzling topless photo.

The Academy Award-winning actress recently appeared in the thriller movie On the Fringe in which she also served as producer.

She is also set to star in the upcoming biopic Ferrari which is written and directed by Michael Mann.

The movie is about Enzo Ferrari, the Italian founder of the iconic car manufacturer Ferrari. She is set to portray his wife Laura Ferrari opposite Adam Driver, who plays Enzo.

The 48-year-old actress looked sensational on the cover of Dust magazine’s Spanish issue in which she posed with nothing but tiny Chanel pants.

She shared the photo with her 6.3 million Instagram followers. Penelope posed standing with her back partially turned to the camera and seductively gazed into the camera for the black and white snap.

Cruz covered her chest with her arms as she rocked messy long hair with bangs.

The actress and model was chosen by Karl Lagerfeld to become the new Chanel ambassador in 2018.

She recently graced the red carpet in a Chanel minidress at the premiere of the French-Italian drama, L’immensità at the Paris premiere.

How Penelope Cruz stays in shape at 48

In an interview with Elle Canada, Penelope laid out her workout and diet routine. She told the publication she likes to get an early morning workout when she can fit it into her busy schedule.

“I wake up around 7:30 a.m.; I need seven or eight hours of sleep a night. If I’m not working, I try to exercise in the morning. Then I have breakfast with my family, and if it’s a school day, I get my two kids, Leo and Luna, ready to leave.”

After reaping the benefits of 17 years of classical ballet, she said she now sticks to resistance training and a little aerobic exercise for an hour a day, three or four times a week.

She also gave some insight into her diet telling Elle Canada that her breakfast consists of, “Eggs, fruit, homemade cereals or spelt toast and sometimes celery juice.”

The Vicky Cristina Barcelona star added that she takes natural supplements and drinks an organic protein shake. She also keeps her coffee intake to two cups a day at most.

Penelope Cruz launched the production label Moonlyon

Cruz teamed up with the Spanish outfit The Mediapro Studio to launch the production label Moonlyon earlier this year, according to Deadline.

The outlet reports that the company will produce non-fiction and drama, the actress added that Moonlyon will meet the demand for stories from diverse backgrounds and explore new parts of the world.