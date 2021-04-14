Paulina Porizkova: Who is the model who posed nude for Vogue Czechoslovakia’s front cover at age 56?

Paulina Porizkova recently posed nude for the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia. ©ImageCollect.com/henrymcgee

Baring it all! Paulina Porizkova, 56, recently graced the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia wearing nothing but a see-through, black mesh leotard.

The former supermodel posted the nude photo to her Instagram page, saying, “Exactly 40 years after my very first (German) Vogue cover at the age of sixteen, here is a new one. Full frontal nude, at 56, on Vogue CZ. “

She then credited the team behind the shoot, including makeup, hair, and styling assistants, and praised them for their bravery in “daring” to feature the photo on their front cover.

Not afraid to bare it all

The former America’s Next Top Model judge had previously shared a nude frontal pic of herself at home and captioned the photo with her thoughts about ageing in the industry, writing, “When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore – the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and illicit nothing more than a ticket for public indecency.”

She continued her post by addressing how body image perceptions change for women as they age.

“At fifty, I am reviled for it. ‘Put on your clothes, grandma. Hungry for attention, are you? A little desperate here? You’re pathetic.’ Why is sexiness and nudity applauded in a woman’s youth and reviled in her maturity? Because of men. Men are biologically programmed to spread their seed, inserting themselves into fertile containers which advertise their viability through youth.

“What does this say for men who do not want children? Men who have all the kids they wanted? Men who don’t want kids right this second? Unevolved. And what does this say for women like myself, who need to be validated by the male gaze? Insecure. The only thing that is pathetic here is allowing others to set your priorities. #sexyhasnoexpirationdate #betweenjloandbettywhite.”

Who is Paulina Porizkova?

Porizkova, born in Czechoslovakia in 1965, began modeling at a young age after being discovered by modeling agent John Casablancas, head of Elite modeling agency, as a teen. Once she was signed to Elite she was sent to Paris and she soon became a sensation in the European modeling scene.

It wasn’t until she posed for Sport’s Illustrated magazine that her fame spread in America. Porizkova appeared numerous more times in the magazine in the 1980s and 1990s and was the first woman from central Europe to be on the cover in 1984 at the age of 19.

Rapid success

Porizkova was quoted in the 2018 Sport’s Illustrated’s In Her Own Words, a platform in which models were allowed to physically and emotionally be stripped of clothing and societal barriers by posing nude with whatever writing they wanted to have written on their bodies. Porizkova talked about the meaning for her behind posing naked as she ages.

“In a way, it’s more than being naked. It’s not just that you’re nude, but it’s also ‘you’re nude and you show me the way you want me to see you.’ It’s even more naked than naked. I wanted to say that I’m not ashamed of my body and you shouldn’t be ashamed of your body, no matter what age you are. We all have our own truths. We all want to live according to our own truths. We want to be true to ourselves so truth is what matters more than anything.”

Porizkova achieved success quickly, moving later in her career to more high-end modeling campaigns. In 2008 she was brought on as a guest judge on the hit reality show America’s Next Top Model, hosted and created by model Tyra Banks. Porizkova stayed on for a brief run between 2008-2009 and left apparently due to some bad blood between her and Banks.

Porizkova shared with Craig Ferguson in 2009 that she was “fired” from the show after they claimed they needed to cut unneeded “fat” and trim things down.

The pair seemed to have reconciled in 2019 when Porizkova posted a picture of the duo together smiling with the caption, “Tyra Banks. I have learned a very important lesson from this woman. Way back, when we worked on her show America’s Next Top Model, we didn’t always see eye to eye. But while I was happily bitching to anyone who’d listen, she kept her cool, and didn’t stoop to my level.

“Tyra is many things, sure, mother-mogul-model, but she is also a lady. Thanks for the lesson, Tyra. And congratulations on making history- again!”