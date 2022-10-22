Paulina Porizkova looks stunning in her natural state. Pic credit: @paulinaporizkova/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova certainly turned some heads as she passionately posed fully unclothed and glowed in her most natural state.

The blonde beauty has stayed highly active on her social media platforms, especially lately as she’s released a brand new book called No Filter.

Paulina took to her Instagram as she shared her honest truths with her 837,000 followers in which she was captured standing completely unclothed.

The model undeniably looked breathtaking as she naturally glistened holding her newly published book in front of her bare chest.

The model lightly held the book out in front of her so the cover was visible to her followers, as she innocently smiled at the camera.

She wore her blonde hair down as it was styled in light waves while it flowed down past her shoulders. She wore very little makeup for the shot, as the only thing that was visible was a touch of eyeliner across her lids and a sheer, glossy lip.

Paulina Porizkova shares her truths in her most genuine form

For the caption, she expressed her full gratitude for all of the support that she’s been getting.

She wrote, “Yes, I’m baring it all. No filters. This collection of essays contains things I want to share, things I have thought about, things that hold me back, and things that propel me forward. It is all of me. For all of you. ❤️❤️❤️ I have expressed before how much your support means to me- and I’ll keep thanking you. Each and everyone of you. This book was written because of your support. I’ll have some fun announcements coming up, and for more information click link in bio to see what’s going on with the book.”

The 57-year-old Swedish beauty is best known for her successful modeling career along with some surprising debuts in a handful of movies back in the ’80s and ’90s.

At the early age of 18, Paulina scored the title of being the first Central European woman to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated, which was issued back in 1984.

Then later in 1988, she earned what was then the highest-paying modeling contract ever, which happened to be a $6,000,000 contract with the infamous brand, Estée Lauder.

Since then, the supermodel has filled her time with endless modeling gigs as she has become a well-known name in the industry.

Not only has Paulina earned her respect as a model, but now she has become a well-established author and writer.

Paulina Porizkova looks pretty in pink

Paulina certainly doesn’t let her age stop her from pursuing her dreams and making the best out of her time.

The model has continued to stay active on her Instagram, as she lets fans observe the fun experiences from a distance.

In another recent, post Paulina was captured posing for a Harper’s BAZAAR photo shoot and she looked more gorgeous than ever while doing so.

She wore a beautiful pink fur coat as she wore long black gloves.

She then wore a pink ruffled, low-cut top and paired it with black and white, high-waisted pants.

The photo was another fine example of Paulina’s skills and talents as a true icon and inspirational figure.

The post was truly loved by her fans as it received 18,000 likes and over 1,000 comments.