Paulina Porizkova shares throwback SI Swimsuit cover with bikini comparison for a message about aging

Paulina Porizkova, 58, was the first Central European woman to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and the huge gig is still important to the model now.

She graced the cover at only 19, and of course, things have changed over the years as bodies change with age.

However, she was inspired to see Martha Stewart on the 2023 cover of SI Swim, becoming the oldest woman to grace the cover at 81. Another woman she shouted out was Padma Lakshmi, 52.

Paulina was thrilled to see some of the “spotlight on us seasoned women” and shared her 1984 cover picture next to a recent swimsuit photo from 2019.

The model is gorgeous in both photos, though she knows she’s “just as guilty as anyone” for only really sharing her good side with the internet.

Nevertheless, the battle with filtering, touching photos up, and cosmetic procedures is never ending, considering people still want older people to look “appealing,” otherwise, “younger.”

The issue continues to bother Paulina, who is still working out her new phase in life. Fortunately, she’s doing a great job and is using her platform to uplift other women whether they take an all-natural route or not.

Paulina Porizkova’s tips for a youthful glow

Although aging is inevitable, and Paulina is taking it gracefully, she knows the value of a good skincare routine to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

Hydration is a big part of her skincare routine, and the first thing she applies every day is Beauty Pie Japanfusion Hydra Prep Lotion before adding in her anti-blue light cream.

She explains that the Beauty Pie product helps her moisturizer go on easier, and her Peter Thomas Roth Vital E Microbiome is a great follow-up for the prep lotion. Not only does this lotion create good bacteria, but it’s also anti-blue light to help avoid signs of aging from screentime.

Makeup varies for the day, and often Paulina is light on the cosmetics. When it comes time to clean her face, she uses the Beauty Pie Japanfusion Pure Transforming Cleanser and then moisturizes with the Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream.

For her exfoliating needs, she likes Peter Thomas Roth’s Potent-C Power Scrub.

Paulina looks great, and clearly, her skincare routine is paying off along with her workout routine.

Paulina Porizkova keeps her bikini body in shape

Keeping her toned physique over the years has taken some work and adjustments in her life, but Paulina has been up to the challenge and continues to do what she can to preserve her health.

She admitted that it takes “a lot of frickin’ work” to stay in shape after menopause, but that doesn’t mean she’s not going to do it.

Sometimes, her hips give her trouble, so she focuses on physical therapy with a great trainer who adds in strength training.

When she isn’t having issues with her hips, Paulina enjoys dancing, Pilates, and biking from time to time.