Paulina Porizkova has continued to provide inspiration to her followers with her courageous online posts and confidence-boosting messages, and the model’s latest share is no exception.

The 57-year-old Czech-born beauty and former judge on the reality show America’s Next Top Model has often taken to her social media page to share words of wisdom from her decades in the spotlight.

Wasting no time in jumping back into making her time online a meaningful one, Paulina shared her second bikini-clad shot in a week while adding an important notation below her stunning snap regarding what it’s like to date in her late 50s.

Seen beaming at the lens while wearing an animal print two-piece and relaxing in an undisclosed tropical location, Paulina detailed what it has been like for her to start over in the dating scene following the death of her husband of 32 years, Cars singer/songwriter Ric Ocasek.

Showing off her ever-toned physique in the swimwear as lush green trees dotted the white beach sand around her, Paulina shared that she had gained a sense of inner peace with her dating journey through reading the book Termination Shock by Neal Stephenson.

The novel centers around the life of a fictional queen as she strives to regain her own footing in the search for a life partner following the death of her spouse and Paulina appeared to take the premise as a striking parallel to her own life.

Paulina Porizkova shares her insights into dating in her later 50s

‘”The tools she had used to evaluate boys as a teenager were no longer adequate to the task. She decided to consider the whole matter as she might evaluate the lift-to-drag ratio of an airplane wing,'” read an excerpt from the book in Paulina’s caption.

“The ‘drag’ ratio is the baggage the man comes with, the ‘lift’ is how he makes you feel,” she explained to her fans about how the book resonated with her.

Her lengthy caption went into more detail about her connection to the book’s storyline, with the model sharing that her goal in finding a partner would be that they ideally fit into a “low drag/high lift” ratio, meaning that the personal baggage they bring to the relationship is minimal while the support they provide is abundant.

Keeping her post lighter in nature than some of her others, Paulina relatably joked that when she was 19, pretty much any kind of man would fit the bill for her, they just needed to have the right haircut or album collection to garner her attention.

“These days, it’s all about medium drag/high lift. (Because low drag men my age do not exist😁),” Paulina quipped at the end of her post, adding a note that her IG share was not an invitation for men to flood her with dating requests.

As the beauty continues to work on herself from the inside out, it’s no secret that Paulina clearly has unlocked the secrets to staying in phenomenal shape as she approaches 60 and the star opened up with her followers about how she maintains her health.

Paulina Porizkova details how her exercise has changed since menopause

In another Instagram post shared by the stunner in September, Paulina uploaded a video clip of herself getting in a good workout as she shared how challenging it could be to stay in shape following menopause.

Seen pumping iron with a light set of weights and getting help from a trainer on weight machines, Paulina shared how her time on the reality show Beyond the Edge messed up her hips and forced her to take a step back from the traditional exercise she typically enjoyed.

“What I’m doing instead [of Pilates] for now, is some serious PT. I found an amazing personal trainer at my local Crunch, Shelly, who alternates hip PT with strength training,” she shared.

Due to her busy schedule, she said that her results are often not consistent and not as immediate as in her younger days, however, she still sees that patience and hard work do pay off in the end despite taking longer to be visible to the eye.

“I may not be as strong or as supple or as smooth as in my youth, but I am comfortable with my vulnerabilities, conscious of my weaknesses, proud of my strengths – and best of all, have the wisdom to put it all together and delight in the results,” she said.