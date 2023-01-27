Former Sports Illustrated model Paulina Porizkova is ever the realist about her increasing age, but that doesn’t stop her from proving that she’s just as beautiful now as she was in her youth.

Her time at age 57 has been full of adventure and opportunity, as she published a best-selling book and has taken time to learn to appreciate herself more.

As April approaches, so does her 58th birthday, but she’s not letting that number get her down. In fact, her birthday is doing just the opposite.

In a recent Instagram share, the model shared a short video clip of her walking in the ocean’s flowing tide, looking just as youthful and glamorous as she did in the early days of her career.

However, she admits that while she was trying to look “sexy” as she walked out of the ocean, it was harder to do with all the waves and sand – not to mention her “hip arthritis.”

Though her body has changed over time and she has had to put more work into herself to protect it, she revealed that she has more of an appreciation for the “shell I was given at birth” and, through her diets and workouts, intends to keep allowing her body to carry her to see all of the beauty around her.

Paulina Porizkova’s 16/8 fasting diet

As mentioned in her latest post, Paulina has been utilizing the 16/8 fast for a few years now, and it seems to work well for her.

This practice is part of a dieting plan called intermittent fasting, and while it’s not for everyone, there are many tips and tricks out there for people to find the best fasting routine and meals for their schedule.

According to Healthline, the 16/8 fast is one of the most common and popular fasting styles and is largely considered to be convenient and sustainable.

The numbers correspond to when foods and calories should be consumed and when the fast is. For 16/8, calories and foods are limited to a set eight-hour window every day, and the other 16 hours are food-free, primarily meant for consuming water and no-calorie drinks like plain coffee or tea.

Healthline advises that this cycle can be repeated as frequently as needed, whether it’s only a couple of days per week or every day of the week.

Many users believe this method is one of the easiest for losing weight and burning fat while providing a diet plan that is not as restrictive as other diets.

Paulina Porizkova works hard to help her ‘janky hips’

Along with her diet, Paulina revealed that she does do some different workouts now, especially compared to when she was younger.

Previously, she revealed that most of her younger routine had nothing to do with her diet or workouts – she didn’t even work out until she was in her 40s – it was mostly cigarettes that allowed her to keep her model body.

However, that’s not sustainable for a long and healthy life, and Paulina learned that when she got older.

Now, she revealed that she lifts weights and does physical therapy to stay in shape, though she admits “it takes a lot of work, especially with the janky hips.”

Even if she got a late start on her health and wellness journey, it’s clear that Paulina’s efforts are paying off, and her body-positive perspective is just another bonus.