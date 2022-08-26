Paulina Porizkova poses nude in the sheets for body positivity message

Paulina Porizkova posed nude to ring in the upcoming weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Paulina Porizkova kicked off the end of the workweek with a stunning new Instagram post.

The 57-year-old former supermodel, who graced runways and magazine covers all over the world in her prime, got temperatures soaring before the start of the weekend as she enjoyed some time in the sheets.

Seen leaning over sans clothing in what appeared to be her personal bedroom, with some floral wallpaper decorating the background and a sleigh-style bed giving her a place to relax, Paulina stunned as she proved that age is just a number.

Keeping her long, brownish-blonde hair down and slung over one shoulder, Paulina arched her back to prop one arm on her leg.

Paulina let some black heels hang from a finger while the other sat on the floor next to her bare foot.

“Is it objectification or celebration? A little weekend food for thought…” she penned next to the gorgeous pic before adding a lengthier caption to the post.

“In a patriarchal society, women have always been seen as objects of desire or nurture,” she continued, explaining that, in her mind, “youth and beauty are such a strong currency.”

She went on to say that she has come to the realization that exposing her body as a younger model was something that was given approval by society, and “now, when I expose my body, it [is] with my full knowledge and consent. Hence, celebration.”

This is not the first time the former Sports Illustrated beauty has taken her clothes off for an important message, having done so earlier this summer while talking about shame.

Paulina Porizkova goes topless to discuss body shaming

At the very start of June, Paulina went topless in lacy underwear to share a message with her fans about body shaming.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Paulina bared not only her body but also her emotions as she took to the web to share her thoughts about comparisons.

“Did you know we are programmed, as humans, to compare ourselves to others?” she asked her followers, adding, “We can’t avoid comparing. But we can control our reactions to the comparisons.”

She went on to say that she often feels shameful when thinking about aging and how her body might look compared to another, but that she now tries to embrace that part of herself, to “celebrate and admire, instead of throwing mud. And that’s a win for all.”

Despite whatever internal struggles she may have, Paulina has continued to be an inspiration to her fans as she courageously keeps rocking skin-baring looks.

Paulina Porizkova wows in a lingerie set in her bedroom

In an earlier share from the beginning of the year, Paulina proved that she doesn’t need to always take her clothes off to bring the heat.

Sitting on her bed at dusk with just a lamp light behind her to give some soft tones to the room, Paulina looked gorgeous as she propped herself on the edge of the mattress, wearing a black bra as she pulled up some sheer, black thigh-high stockings on her legs.

With her hair left down in a perfectly-messy look, Paulina showed once again that she is the queen of body positivity.