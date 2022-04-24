Paulina Porizkova poses in bikini ready for the hot tub

Paulina Porizkova brought the heat back to Instagram after a hiatus away from sharing swimwear shots with a snap in a royal blue two-piece. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LaneEriccson/PhotoLink.net/Henrymcgee

Paulina Porizkova has been taking some time off from posting her usual bikini-clad snaps to challenge herself in the jungle for the new show Beyond the Edge and it’s safe to say that fans have missed her confident and showy posts lately.

The former supermodel, 57, joined the likes of actress Jodie Sweetin, Bachelor alum Colton Underwood, and others, for some time in a different sort of spotlight.

The reality series, which is reminiscent of its predecessor show Survivor, followed the troup as they ventured deep into the tropics of Panama for the new show that throws celebs out of their comfort zones and into a battle of wits to see who can outlast and come out triumphant.

Now that the filming has wrapped and Paulina has returned to a more normal semblance of life, the unabashed stunner has given the internet a much-needed reprieve from the drama and heavy news that often clouds the inter-web these days.

Paulina displayed some skin in a blue bikini

Taking to her Instagram account this morning, Paulina rocked the social media site once again with a return to her bikini-clad days, showing off some seriously toned abs, legs, and arms while posing in a royal blue two-piece.

Paulina looked casually chic as ever, taking a selfie as she stood in what appeared to be a sitting room with a gorgeous bay window design.

She held her phone just below her face so that her coyly sweet smile could be seen as she gave just the slightest lean to the side to really make those toned ab muscles and slender legs pop off the screen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With subtle wisps of grey peeking out on either side of her adorably-messy, two-part bun hairdo, Paulina had all her followers drooling for more.

Fans were there for Paulina’s bikini post

Captioning the shot with a lengthy description in which she namely said she was “ready for the hot tub,” Paulina added that this is primarily what she has “been up to in the last week” as she has tried to take time off and “figure out to fix my hips after my jungle adventure.”

She also added, “I count myself as incredibly lucky to have been able to do this, and very grateful indeed. It will take some physical work on my part to regain flexibility, but now I know what to do. We all only have one body, an amazing a magical creation- we need to treat it well so it can keep carrying our inimitable souls.”

Her followers were there to send their love and support, while also virtually drooling over the new pic, as they quickly attacked her comment section with their thoughts.

Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

“JLo’s body and Betty White’s spirit! An amazing combination 💙💙💙” one person nicely noted about Paulina’s slamming figure and positive attitude.

Someone else penned their reply, ribbing the model about being the reason why they don’t like exercising, writing “Why it seems like l am the only person who HATES working out l wonder…..”

Another fan took Paulina’s post more to heart, sharing their more spiritual take on the post as they shared, “It’s such a wonderful moment when we get to do things we often took for granted in our youth. Set backs and other issues can derail us but it feels so good when we can make it back to a place where we feel good again. Self care is so important. ❤️”

Beyond the Edge airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.

