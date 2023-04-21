Paulina Porizkova opens up about acceptance and asserting herself

While many celebrities seem to enjoy sharing glimpses of nothing but the incredible moments in their lives while omitting the negatives, former supermodel Paulina Porizkova does not fall into that category.

Consistently being open with her followers about the challenges she faces when emotions run high, or addressing unpleasant situations from her past with a candor unmatched by most other celebrities, Paulina was at it again for the second time in a week with another honest share.

The 58-year-old former America’s Next Top Model judge hopped online to share her thoughts about what it means to have needs and find someone who can accept those needs.

She wrote out a conversation in her post caption. It read, “’I don’t want to seem needy’, I said to him. ‘I don’t want you to think I’m crazy.'”

Her post continued, “’You being needy means you have needs. And that is not crazy,’ he said.” She was presumably talking about her late husband Ric Ocasek.

She went on to write her own thought on the situation. “Not until that moment did I realize I equalized having needs with being crazy,” she shared.

She continued her post by talking about how she used to view expressing her needs as being synonymous with being “difficult.”

Paulina Porizkova shares her thoughts about gaining confidence in expressing her needs and being assertive in her life

Paulina explained that during her childhood she learned to adjust her personal expression and squash her voice because asking for what she needed was often met with dismissive comments that led her to believe her needs were “inconsequential.”

Due to these experiences, Paulina shared that she then carried those beliefs into her relationships as an adult.

“…I ended up recreating the same dynamics in my love life, partners that had no room for my needs. I suppressed them to please my partners, but my resentment would bubble up and spill over, making me seem ‘needy and crazy,'” she said.

She admitted that part of the fault rested on her shoulders, explaining that because she “never learned” to confidently ask for what she wanted and needed, she never approached her partners with assertiveness.

After 25 years of marriage to Ric, which ended when he passed away in 2019, Paulina said she has “finally learned how not to be ashamed of my needs” while pushing aside the fear of “possible rejections.”

She concluded by adding that the people in her life who have rejected her views and expressions add unnecessary baggage to her life and are the ones who will likely never “listen” and never “want to hear” and she is ready to move on from those who have been holding her down.

While her recent post delved deeper into her own inner workings and life struggles, Paulina recently shared insightful and engaging thoughts about how money has impacted her life in positive ways.

Paulina Porizkova opens up about how having money and how living without money had affected her outlook on her self-worth

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Paulina told her fans that she had recently pondered over how finances have shaped her over the years.

Posing a question with her fans about how poverty or wealth might have impacted their own views of themselves, Paulina explained that while having money was always “preferable,” she learned more about who she was during times of financial insecurity.

Opening up more with She Knows magazine, Paulina shared that her life wasn’t always easy, telling the publication that she grew up stealing food as her father was often absent from the home and she needed to feed herself and her brother.

Finding all manner of jobs in her youth and teens, such as selling newspapers and taking what positions she could in order to afford the types of clothing she wanted to buy to “fit in,” she said that she had a hard time knowing how to handle money when she found success in the modeling world.

Handing over control of her finances to Ric just three years into their marriage, Paulina explained that at the time she thought she was doing the right thing in relinquishing the power of her own income.

Following Ric’s death, Paulina was thrown into sudden stress upon discovering that her longtime partner had omitted her from his will and left her scrambling to pull resources together to sustain herself.

“I was a woman with assets — I had two mortgaged houses and a pension plan that I can access in 10 years — and zero cash and no way to pay for anything,” she said, later saying that she was forced to ask friends for help paying for groceries.

Despite the hardship and years-long struggle to dig herself out of the debt Ric left her to manage, Paulina has since regained her sense of worth and has steadily been able to build up her finances once more, due to her continued modeling gigs and the success of her memoir No Filter: The Good, The Bad, and the Beautiful.