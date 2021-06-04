Paulina Porizkova looks stunning as she poses poolside in a tiny bikini

Paulina Porizkova rocked it in a tiny gold bikini while on vacation Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Henrymcgee

Paulina Porizkova has no problem flaunting what she’s got.

The former supermodel, 56, has rocked the internet for the second time this year, showing off incredibly toned abs as she posed poolside while on vacation, wearing a gold-colored string bikini and looking as fit as she did in her modeling years.

Paulina captioned the picture by saying the swimwear was an oldie but a goodie, having been purchased by the model five years prior. She made the comment that she holds on to older, less “fashionable” clothing since she always “seem(s) to like it better a few years down the line.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

How did Paulina Porizkova start her modeling career?

The trailblazing beauty began her modeling career after her friend submitted photos of Paulina to Elite model agency, where John Casablancas saw them and signed her up.

Paulina became the youngest model to snag the highly coveted cover for Sport’s Illustrated when she was just 19.

Earlier this year, Paulina made internet waves when she posed nude for the cover of Czechoslovakia’s Vogue in nothing but a super sheer, black-lined bathing suit. The model confirmed to Page Six Style that the photo was completely unretouched.

Paulina shared with Page Six that the shoot was thought to just be a fun, casual event, and perhaps some of the pictures would be featured further inside the magazine.

She said she was asked by Vogue a few days later if she would be willing to have the full-frontal nude photo be featured on the cover, to which Paulina said she would be thrilled.

By sheer coincidence, the release of the 2021 issue happened to fall exactly forty years after her very first 1981 cover with German Vogue.

Who is Paulina Porizkova dating?

Much to fans’ surprise, the Czech model confirmed that she is dating director Aaron Sorkin when they stepped out together at the Academy Awards this spring.

Displaying a new relationship is new territory for the model given that she was married to The Cars lead singer, Ric Ocasek, for more than thirty years. Ric passed away unexpectedly in 2019 and left Paulina with a nasty surprise.

The singer had ensured prior to his death that Paulina was written out of his will entirely, apparently citing some negative feelings about her as the two were on the path to divorce at the time.

Paulina told Page Six that she was left shocked and numb, saying, “I got two mortgaged houses and the pension, but no way to pay for anything. So obviously things had to be sold, but until they got sold, I had nothing to live on. I literally went through a year of asking my friends to buy us groceries. It was not a good position to be in.”

Despite having a net worth of around $10 million, the model said that Ric was the major breadwinner, and getting stuck with no inheritance after his death left her in a rough spot.

Eventually, she was able to sell the home she had shared with Ric, along with other shared assets, and regained her footing.

Paulina and Aaron looked very happy together on the red carpet and fans are sure to be keen on following the new couples’ journey as the year progresses.