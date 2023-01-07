Paulina Porizkova is saying hello to the new year ‘bare’ with an important message. Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

One might think that being a supermodel would instantly instill a sense of confidence in yourself, but oftentimes, the opposite is true.

Paulina Porizkova has been modeling for most of her life, but she revealed that now, at 57, she’s “finally comfortable in her own skin.”

To prove her point, she shared a candid-looking photo with her fans as she gazes outside through a sheer curtain in nothing but a pair of underwear and her own body.

In her poetic caption, she revealed that she’s welcoming 2023 “bare” with “nothing to hide.”

She continued, “I don’t need armor when I’m already armed with my experiences and the wisdom they’ve brought. All the really good stuff is crammed into this body and invisible on the outside.”

Even though she says the best stuff is hidden inside, it’s still there, and she reveals that that’s what keeps her “standing tall and proud – even when undressed.”

Although swimsuit posts and nearly nude pictures aren’t totally new to Paulina, it seems the former Sports Illustrated cover girl is working on a new part of her health journey following the release of her book of essays.

Her book focuses on her experiences as a woman and comes with high praise – but that’s not the only thing Paulina’s been working on.

As seen by her topless share, the model isn’t letting her age bring her down. She’s confident at 57 and is still putting in work in the gym to keep herself fit, and it’s definitely paying off by the look of her abs.

Paulina Porizkova opens up on her fitness journey

Although it may be surprising to some, Paulina revealed to Elle in 2015 that she really didn’t work out before she was 40.

She kept up her model figure in a less-than-healthy way: “Just cigarettes and poor nutrition.”

She revealed that she had even seen Cindy Crawford working out for her body but didn’t understand the desire for fitness since she was able to maintain her physique by being unhealthy. However, Paulina’s stint on Dancing with the Stars changed her mindset completely.

For her workouts, she loves dancing and still moves her body to the beat, but she’s also done additional exercises like boxing or rowing.

About the only thing you won’t find Paulina doing is running, and that’s not because she hasn’t tried it, she just doesn’t like it: “I don’t like running. It doesn’t feel good to me. It feels bad on my knees. I’d rather do Zumba. And Bollywood dancing is a great way to get the aerobic part done. I do some really hard rowing classes.”

Not only does working out help with her physical health and muscle development, but the supermodel revealed it helps with her anxiety a lot and she was able to replace her antidepressants with exercise. Though that doesn’t work for everyone, Paulina enjoys being able to fend off her anxiety through exercise.

After her early years of no fitness and a lot of cigarettes, Paulina has opted to take care of herself a little better to help her body last longer – and while she accepts her body for the natural state it’s in, she admits that she enjoys a cosmetic boost from time to time, but she’s a staunch supporter of all women as they age.

Paulina Porizkova praises ‘unapologetic’ women Lisa Rinna and Justine Bateman

Last October, Paulina got real with her Instagram followers about the sometimes daunting reality of aging and how truly, we have very little control over what happens as we age.

She noted that people can “unapologetically embrace the full spectrum of professional help” like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, or, like filmmaker and author Justine Bateman, “you can unapologetically embrace the changes.”

She revealed that what matters the most and what she admires the most is that they are two women who live unapologetically, who “refuse to be shamed and live their lives exactly the way they want. With honesty.”

She admitted at the time that she struggled in the in-between of wanting to age naturally and accept herself for who she is, while other days she wondered how she might look with different cosmetic procedures.

Paulina has her hair colored and uses a lot of beauty products and even admitted that she occasionally does laser treatments, but her hope at the time was to just truly be herself.

As we enter into 2023, it looks like Paulina is well on her way to being as unapologetic as Lisa Rinna and Justine Bateman.