Supermodel Paulina Porizkova shares her superpower with an incredible beach photo while showing some skin. Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova, 57, has made it clear that her age won’t ever be her enemy – but her accepted destiny.

And she’s right, no one can stop themselves from aging, and she’s not about to let the continuing years keep her from having fun.

Earlier this week, the stunning model and author shared a throwback picture from St. Maarten four years ago as she visited the beach with her friends.

The picture looked like it could have been taken at the beach yesterday as Paulina glowed in all her glory, sporting colorful yellow bikini bottoms and going without her bikini top.

She appeared to be holding a sunhat in one hand while the other was used to cover her chest for the picture. She appeared to be makeup-free, and her natural locks were blowing in the breeze.

Behind her, viewers could see a gorgeous sunset, a widely-walked beach, and the gently lapping waves of the ocean.

Paulina Porizkova reveals her superpower

In the caption of her post, Paulina recalled starting the conversation with her friends on that very beach about what their real-life superpowers would be; “What did we think of our own and those of each other?”

The model admitted that her friends surprised her when they told her what her superpower was: “You make other women feel beautiful.”

She noted that she felt that being a model and showing off her image had mostly damaged other women’s opinions of themselves throughout much of her career, thanks to the words of many critics.

However, she knows the truth: “Every woman is beautiful in her own and unique way. Why not celebrate it?”

Her life and career as a woman have been nothing short of impressive, having been born in Czechoslovakia, now the Czech Republic, and being raised by her grandmother after her parents were forced to flee to Sweden and were unable to take her back into their care.

Paulina was first noticed at the age of 13 and quickly rose as a top model throughout Europe and the United States, and around the time she was 23, she won a $6 million modeling contract with Estee Lauder. This was her first multi-million dollar contract, but it wouldn’t be her last.

Now, Paulina spends more time with her family and as an author than a model – but she still has her modeling skills and looks.

Paulina Porizkova celebrates release of her book, No Filter

Paulina’s book, No Filter: The Good, the Bad, and the Beautiful, was released on November 15 this year, and now the model and author is on tour to promote her highly-praised book.

Authors Ann Patchett, Selma Blair, and Rosanne Cash are just a few of many who have praised Paulina’s book of essays surrounding topics such as womanhood, grief, life, and all feelings in between.

The book is very special to Paulina as it is a personal project and her own feelings, and she noted that she’s incredibly grateful for all of the support she’s received regarding her book.

Fans can keep an eye on the model and author’s Instagram account as she promotes her tour and lets fans know how they can receive a signed copy of her book.