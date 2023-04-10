Paulina Porizkova has proven time and time again that she is not afraid to bare it all in the name of celebration or spreading body positivity over the internet.

With her latest post being no exception, the former supermodel rang in her birthday with a stunning new snap, going nude to ring in turning 58.

Posing on top of her bed, Paulina looked happy as she glowed while hugging a bright blue and red stuffed animal.

Leaving her silvery-brunette locks down to form a halo around her head, Paulina rested on a pillow as she beamed at the lens.

A sheet lightly covered her lower half, letting the model’s stunning figure shine as she showed off her ever-fit figure.

“I begin my 58th year with nothing but sunshine and a smile. And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now,” she started off her caption.

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! Although twenty hours of my birthday were spent traveling- it was SO worth it. (Total bonus points for anyone who can figure out the toy reference😉)” she finished off her post, encouraging fans to guess why she was holding the stuffed animal.

Paulina Porizkova poses nude for Czech Vogue

Paulina has been known to unabashedly and confidently pose without much attire in the past, creating a buzz online two years ago when she rocked the cover of Czech Vogue sans clothing.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Paulina absolutely slayed the magazine cover by wearing a mesh leotard that allowed the model’s skin to show through.

Proving that age is just a number, the then-56-year-old shared a snap of her time posing for the publication, telling fans that it had been 40 years since she first graced the cover of German Vogue at age 16.

Relayed by Monsters and Critics, Paulina had previously shared another stunning post in which she lamented ageism in the industry.

“When I was in my twenties and thirties, the less I wore – the more popular I was. In my forties, I could walk around practically naked and [elicit] nothing more than a ticket for public indecency. At fifty, I am reviled for it,” she shared.

Regardless of how some followers might view the model’s more daring posts, it would be hard for them to deny that the star has definitely locked in her fitness routine.

Paulina Porizkova puts in the hard work to stay fit in her 50s

Sharing a video clip last year of what a gym session looks like for her, Paulina admitted that it isn’t easy to stay fit after menopause.

“Staying in shape after menopause takes a lot of frickin’ work. Especially when you have wonky hips,” she detailed in the caption, adding that she had to cut back on her Pilates workouts following filming the reality show Beyond the Edge due to body pain.

Despite the issues with her hips and joints, Paulina made it clear that she values her workouts and made sure to dial in her routine to work around the pain.

Paulina could be seen in the clip carefully using free weights for arm raises before getting help from a trainer to use a chest press machine.

The No Filter author shared in her caption that aging can be tough when it comes to staying strong and toned as it takes longer for results to be noticeable and she has to be careful to not injure herself.

Focusing on physical therapy techniques along with strength training, Paulina said that, while she may not be as “supple or as smooth” as she did in her younger years, she takes pride in knowing she has “vulnerabilities” and can accept them to adapt her routine to fit her current physical state of being.