Paulina Porizkova, 57, stuns in sheer spandex bodysuit thong

Paulina Porizkova is sharing her musings about women while in a thong bodysuit. Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Former Sports Illustrated model Paulina Porizkova is back on Instagram to share some musings with her followers.

This time, she pondered why older women are complimented with masculine terms such as “elegant,” “stylish,” or “even handsome.”

As a 57-year-old woman herself, Paulina has heard a lot of these comments plenty of times, especially when she discusses the way older women are described as “Thirsty. Desperate. Hungry for attention. Pathetic” when older women choose “to celebrate their body.”

However, she revealed that she felt least attractive when she was younger and a new mother as she felt her body “belonged” to her children rather than herself.

Her new confidence in her body as she ages is clear to her followers, as she frequently shares bikini pics, swimsuit snaps, and even occasionally goes nude to make a statement.

For her most recent pondering post, she went for a little bit of a lingerie and underwear theme, her picture seemingly taken when she was getting ready to go out.

Paulina Porizkova celebrates herself in sheer thong bodysuit

Paulina’s picture is taken from behind as she sits in a cushioned chair and applies makeup while looking in the mirror in front of her.

Though blurred, she appears to have a grin on her face in the reflection.

She’s wearing a sheer black bodysuit complete with a thong cut, likely a piece worn under a different outfit, though it’s possible it’s a lingerie set.

Her long blonde locks fell behind her back in loose waves and it was clear that the model was celebrating herself as she often does.

Paulina also shared a clip of her working out lately, noting that it can be hard to stay in shape as you age.

Paulina Porizkova pumps iron to ‘stay in shape after menopause’

Paulina opened up to her followers earlier this week as she shared a short clip of herself lifting weights, she notes that she’s working to stay in shape which is a lot harder after going through menopause and “takes a lot of frickin’ work.”

Though she’s had to make changes to her workouts due to her health, Paulina seems to be rolling with the punches as her muscular definition can be seen as she lifts the weights up.

Despite the hard work she has to put in to keep her physical “outside” body in shape, she notes that “On the inside, however, all the hard work already done is finally paying off.”