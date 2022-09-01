Paulina Porizkova, 57, shares ‘food for thought’ in morning bikini

Paulina Porizkova is stunning in a bikini for a thoughtful message. Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Former Sports Illustrated model Paulina Porizkova is back to share some thoughtful insight about the way bodies are either praised or shamed.

The 57-year-old model is a frequent social media poster who goes filter-free to prove that she’s still beautiful no matter how old she is.

Paulina often speculates why celebrity bodies, and women’s bodies, in particular, are so heavily scrutinized despite the fact that aging is natural.

On Thursday, Paulina posed the discussion as “athletes versus models,” and compared and contrasted the two careers in an Instagram post.

She noted that both are very similar and require a lot of the same sacrifices, yet models are treated much differently than athletes when they inevitably begin “aging out of their careers.”

She shared a photo of herself with the thoughtful post, noting it was from vacation and has “no filter, no retouch, no nonsense.”

Paulina Porizkova is all-natural in bikini

In her photo, Paulina’s back was turned and she gazed over her shoulder to flash the camera a grin.

Her blonde locks were messily styled as she stood in the vacation house. Her bikini of choice that day featured colorful patterns with white, orange, blue, and more in the design.

Her long caption listed models’ and athletes’ similarities, such as young careers, making a lot of money based on their bodies, keeping in shape, enduring physically and emotionally painful jobs, and the sacrifices needed for both.

She finished by stating, “One highlights mostly men, the other mostly women. And as they start aging out of their careers, if they refuse to give up quite yet – one gets applauded and is seen as heroic, and the other shamed as pathetic. Curious to hear your thoughts.”

Her followers have left over 23 thousand likes on the post since it was shared on Thursday morning.

Paulina has been in a reflective mood lately, as she recently shared another post discussing celebration versus objectification.

Paulina Porizkova goes nude to discuss objectification

In this post, Paulina asked, “What happens when a woman decides to objectify herself?”

Paulina adds that once a woman does this to herself, she’s using her own power to use them to benefit herself, but is still abiding by a system where women are always sexualized.

She noted that regardless, the woman “will be shamed and celebrated by both the perpetrators and the victims.”

She also noted that any time she shares herself and her body now, it’s with her “full knowledge and consent,” making it a “celebration.”