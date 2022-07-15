Paulina Porizkova, 57, ‘lounges’ in new string bikini

Paulina Porizkova flaunts bikinis and a “free monkey upgrade” in Costa Rica. Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Former Sports Illustrated model Paulina Porizkova is enjoying a week-long vacation in Costa Rica with her son, best friend, and goddaughter to celebrate some of their birthdays.

Though she hasn’t revealed which son is on the trip with her, she has shared several photos from her sunny retreat.

Her 796,000 followers have been treated to a few pics since her vacation started and even a video of some monkeys that tend to go in and out of the house they’re staying at.

Kicking the weekend off right, Paulina posted a photo of herself Friday morning as she posed on a blue couch and stretched her legs out, even placing a foot on the coffee table.

She told fans, “Just lounging around the house in my new bikini. (I bought it in a local store called Brazilian Bikinis in Santa Teresa, and have no idea of the make because I tore the labels off right away. But the lady who sold it to me said it was reversible and hand-made.)”

The 57-year-old stunner gazed up at the camera as her toned legs and abs were on full display, proving that age hasn’t impacted her ability to model at all.

She also took the opportunity to tease her son, noting that her friend was a much better photographer.

Paulina Porizkova stuns in pink bikini on beach

In her recent post, she added, “Photography wise, it helps when you hand the phone camera to your girlfriend, who’s willing to do more than a quick click of the phone for you. Thanks Jo!”

Earlier this week, Paulina shared a snap of herself grinning on the beach while wearing a pink bikini.

However, she captioned the photo, “When you ask your son to do a bikini photo of you- and he’s 6’5 and too lazy to get down to get a better angle… [grinning emoji].”

Fortunately, her friend is there for the rest of her photography needs.

She also noted today that, “George visits every day. It seems renting the two bedroom villa [Luxurious Villa Rental] gets you a free monkey upgrade!”

One of the first posts she shared with her followers upon arriving in Costa Rica was one of her with a monkey on the fence behind her, and a video of the monkey in their house taking a banana.

Paulina Porizkova gets ‘free monkey upgrade’ in Costa Rica

Paulina shared a photo of herself along with the monkey that she has named George.

She told fans that he has four friends that “showed up this morning on our porch.”

She noted that he was a “cheeky monkey” and seemed to be the scavenger of his group.

Hopefully, there was room on her vacation for a little monkey business.