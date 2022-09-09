Paulina Porizkova, 57, gets cheeky in bikini to talk ‘celebrity narcissism’

Paulina Porizkova is stunning in a morning bikini as she ponders “celebrity narcissism.” Pic credit: @paulinaporizkov/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova welcomed Thursday with a little bit of discussion for her social media followers, something that has become more normal for the model.

Paulina discussed a topic she called “celebrity narcissism” and notes that she is “guilty” of it as well.

Sharing some body positivity and capturing the attention of her fans, she attached a beautiful outdoor photo to go along with the lengthy caption.

In the photo, she stands on a wooden porch and leans against a pillar, appearing to bask in some morning sunlight.

Her outfit of choice was a printed bikini with a string top, the narrow strands of fabric tied together in the back.

The view was all natural- not only was she surrounded by beautiful nature, but she noted that her photo was unedited and unfiltered.

Paulina Porizkova all natural in bikini

Paulina posed one question to her followers: “Is it that narcissists are inherently drawn to a life in the spotlight- or that the spotlight creates them?

Based on her own experience, she believes that if you have a bit of narcissism, the spotlight can support you and your work very well and that some selfishness is necessary to develop a career in the arts or entertainment.

To be an artist requires putting your emotions, ideas, and self out for everyone to see, which can be scary, so it requires a bit more tact to be able to be in the arts.

“For all this, you require either major confidence or narcissism,” she notes.

However, she does note that there’s a difference between the two, as confident people can always keep learning and growing, while a narcissist won’t. She also believes that “one will become more beautiful with age, the other bitter and alone.”

“I’m working on it!”

Paulina Porizkova releasing new book

“Celebrity narcissism” isn’t the only thing that Paulina is working on, as she has a new book coming out this fall.

Paulina’s book No Filter is a collection of essays that she has written as she explores her life as a woman at every age, and explores themes like grief, aging, beauty, and self-purpose.

The book is available for preorder and released on November 15, 2022.

No Filter is also noted as a book that needs to be added to everyone’s reading list this fall, according to The New York Post.

For Paulina, this is an incredible accomplishment and she’s extremely proud to have this success on her record.

“This may be hard to understand, but this made me more thrilled than any cover of a magazine (except for the first one) I’ve ever gotten.”