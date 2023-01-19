Paulina Gretzky looked incredible as she posed in a bikini. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky brought summer back to the internet as she posed in a black bikini.

The daughter of former Canadian ice hockey great Wayne Gretzky showed off her Floridian surroundings while helping her fans to remember that warmer months are ahead for the Northern states.

Surrounded by lush greenery, Paulina looked amazing as she posed for her recent photo, donning a white baseball cap with what looked to be the word Lounge embroidered across it. However, it was difficult to tell exactly what it read.

A snow-white, open blouse hung loosely around her shoulders, appearing to blow in the breeze.

A halter-style string went around the back of her neck, and a thin string held the bust material together at her sternum.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her matching bottoms sported equally-thin strings that went around her hips and waistline, with two circular rings clasping the bikini bottom’s front and back together.

“ttyl,” Paulina captioned the shot.

Paulina Gretzky dazzles in a metallic silver bikini

Paulina often shares snaps that prove how hard the model works in the gym, with the star wearing a stunning silver bikini set back in September for another summer-inducing post.

She wore a shimmery two-piece with a bandeau-style top and a matching, silver, skirted bottom.

The flashy material seemed to catch every inch of sunshine, the light playing off each embedded square of glitter to create hues of subtle pinks, blues, and purples against the silver background.

Paulina gazed off into the distance, her blonde hair loose around her shoulders and her face kept fresh with minimal makeup.

With Paulina sharing so many incredible bikini shots, it should be no surprise to her fans that the newly-wed, who married her longtime-love Dustin Johnson last spring, takes great care of her body and works hard to keep it in tip-top shape.

Paulina Gretzky details her workout secrets

In 2014, Paulina opened up with Golf Digest about how she maintains her flawless figure, sharing that she attributes most of it to genetics.

However, genetic luck aside, Paulina does her fair share of work in the gym to keep her body looking and feeling amazing.

“…it’s really 70-percent diet and 30-percent working out. It’s all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are,” she explained, detailing that she enjoys running and kickboxing.

“What really kept me in great shape was dancing,” she admitted later. “Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”

As for her diet, Paulina chows down on a burger now and then as a cheat meal, keeping “everything in moderation” so as not to be left feeling deprived or so desperate for fun food that she binges.