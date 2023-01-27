Paulina Gretzky made sure to look amazing to celebrate her father Wayne Gretzky’s 62nd birthday.

Paulina, the mega-influencer, took a heartwarming family photo alongside her dad and husband.

Paulina wore a brown matching two-piece that was perfect for the event. She had on a studded brown top that cropped right above the waist and paired the top with a miniskirt that showed off her toned legs.

With an outfit this gorgeous, it’s no wonder why Paulina decided to opt out of any jewelry for the look.

The blonde wore her hair down in soft barrel curls that she let cascade off her shoulders.

Her makeup looked flawless that night, with neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

The event was absolutely beautiful. Paulina posted pictures of the intimate gathering to Instagram, where she showed off the menu for the night as well as the personalized seating.

The Gretzky family decorated the hall with bare white trees that were covered with crystals as well as acrylic seating.

Paulina Gretzky exposes her must-have products for her perfect skin

Paulina Gretzky has always been known for having a gorgeous complexion. On Instagram, she decided to do a Q&A with fans, and of course, someone had to ask about her favorite skincare products.

Surprisingly, she only listed five products that she credits for giving her ageless skin.

She starts her skincare routine using Augustinus Bader’s Cream Cleansing Gel with TFC8 Gentle Cleanser, which is fragrance-free and perfect for sensitive skin. The product claims to even skin texture and utilizes active botanicals to cleanse pores.

After that, she uses Augustinus Bader’s Rich Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer ($290), which is known for firming skin as well as clinically reducing wrinkles and evening the complexion.

Paulina then finishes her skincare routine with La Mer’s Renewal Oil ($270) which softens the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

During her routine, she uses a rose quartz gua sha and NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device ($209) for facial lifting and contouring benefits.

Paulina Gretzky stuns in denim photoshoot

Paulina Gretzky recently decided to surprise her fans with an elevated denim look.

The hockey player’s daughter wore an oversized denim jacket and opted out of a shirt for a trendy look. She paired the jacket with black, high-waisted skinny jeans.

She kept the accessories simple and wore a gold necklace and diamond rings that popped against the denim.

The influencer also chose to wear her hair down with subtle curls for an effortless look.

“Good jeans,” she wrote to accompany the photo.