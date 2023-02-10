Paulina Gretzky showed off her incredible sense of style and impeccable taste in fashion as she posed for a fun selfie.

The daughter of famed ice hockey professional player Wayne Gretzky took time out of her daily schedule to snap a mirror selfie, continuing to prove to her fans that she can slay just about any outfit.

The gorgeous blonde wore a figure-flattering ensemble, going with muted brown tones for the primary hue of her clothing, purse, and shoes.

Paulina held her phone up close to her face, leaving her flawless features visible at the side, and gripped the apparatus with one manicured hand, the polish on her fingernails looking to also be a brown color.

Perfect waves of highlighted locks grazed the sides of her cheeks as she looked toward her phone and gave a small smile.

A brown, long-sleeved garment ran behind her shoulders and down her arms, capping off at the wrists with fuzzy circles of material.

Paulina Gretzky stuns in a brown crop-top and a miniskirt

Paulina’s top, which ended above her belly button, sported a square neckline and a row of buttons along the front.

A miniskirt hung high around her upper thighs, showing toned legs, and calf-length leather-looking boots adorned her feet to complete the look.

The wife of golfer Dustin Johnson, who married the athlete last spring after nearly ten years together, let a chain-link-handled mini purse hang around the crook of her arm while decorating two fingers with large rings and adding sparkling earrings on her lobes.

Paulina Gretzky poses for a selfie. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

When the model and mother-of-two isn’t working it for the camera, Paulina and her hubby have made sure to use their star status to help promote brands close to their hearts.

Paulina Gretzky backs the brand October’s Very Own

As reported by Monsters and Critics in December, Paulina and her little family unit spread the word about the label October’s Very Own, which was founded by musician Drake.

Joined by their adorable sons, 8-year-old Tatum and 5-year-old River, Paulina and Dustin went for a matching family set of the brand’s signature hoodies for a fun fall photo shoot.

The black-hued attire was decorated with the label’s owl motif emblazoned on the front, the bird outlined in striking gold embroidery that stood out against the stark background.

While a quick look at the October’s Very Own website does not immediately bring up the same sweatshirt the family of four wore for the video, a variety of other items are currently for sale with the owl logo.

The sweatshirts come with hefty prices, clearly catering to a wealthier subset of the populace, with a women’s Classic Owl Chenille Hoodie marked at $168 while a women’s black hoodie with a crystal-encrusted owl design rings up for nearly $200.

Men’s sweatshirts are priced a little lower, with most tagged at $158 each, however, the men’s pant section boasts even loftier prices than that, with joggers ringing up close to $230.