Paulina Gretzky sizzles in skimpy bikini for ‘365 days of summer’

Paulina Gretzky shared her first post in three months, rocking a skimpy bikini for the final days of summer. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky was getting back in touch with her skin-baring roots after a lengthy Instagram hiatus as she offered a rare look at her bikini body.

The 33-year-old daughter of former hockey professional Wayne Gretzky has not posted on her social media account since her lavish wedding in late May to her longtime beau, pro-golf player Dustin Johnson.

Looking slim and toned in her latest post, Paulina appeared to be relishing the final days of summer while sporting a skimpy white bikini that revealed washboard abs and a slender frame.

The newlywed, who shares two children with Dustin, left her long, blonde hair loose and down to hang around her shoulders, her face made up with a subtle layer of foundation and mascara while keeping the look to a minimum for a glowing finish.

Paulina gazed away from the camera for the picture, an array of tropical trees surrounding her and a speed boat sitting at a dock on some water behind her.

Presumably standing somewhere near the Palm Beach home she shares with her husband and children, the actress and model captioned her shot with “365 days of summer,” an apparent nod to the near-constant warm weather the area experiences year-round.

The beauty made it seem impossible she has ever been pregnant as she stunned in her two-piece; a white number with pearly balls of material clinging to both the top and bottoms and a matching, sheer cover-up decorating her arms.

Thin strings could be seen tying up behind her neck and along the sides of her hips, with the bottoms angling sharply downward to give a sizzling glance at her slim thighs and legs.

Though her Instagram posts remain few and far between at this point, Paulina continues to prove that she knows how to keep her fans captivated with some choice photos when she does make a social media appearance.

Paulina Gretzky sizzles in thong bikini

Following her highly-anticipated nuptials, Paulina gave her followers a tiny peek at her honeymoon, sharing a snapshot of her trip to the Bahamas.

In the one-part post, Paulina let her physique do all the talking as she sat with her back to the camera while clad in a tiny, green bikini with a thong-style bottom that showed off her lower assets.

The photo had her fans practically drooling, with hundreds rushing to her page to comment and heating up the web with their searches for news on the hot share.

Before the wedding and honeymoon trip, Paulina got the internet excited when she dropped snapshots from her bachelorette party.

Paulina Gretzky goes tight for bachelorette party

Before setting the web on fire with her wedding and honeymoon posts, Paulina excited her followers with a series of snaps from her bachelorette party, teasing them with the pics that alluded to her upcoming wedding following a hefty 9-year engagement.

Paulina and a crew of her best girlfriends got into the celebratory spirit as they were seen posing on a private jet, her bridesmaids wearing pink dresses, shorts, shirts, or pajamas while the bride-to-be donned an all-white, strapless, skin-tight dress with a white cowboy hat.

The group enjoyed more fun times after landing in the Caribbean, with other pics from the days-long event being shared by Paulina later on.