Paulina Gretzky has been upping her social media presence lately, and the daughter of former ice hockey pro Wayne Gretzky has not let her followers down with her stunning photo choices.

The 34-year-old mother of two and newlywed of less than a year, with her marrying her partner of nearly ten years Dustin Johnson last spring, proved she’s still got some modeling moves as she rocked her latest outfit.

Seen standing with one hand leaning into a wall in front of her, Paulina looked like she had been torn right out of a magazine as she set fire to the web.

The blonde beauty sported a denim jacket on her torso, leaving the front unbuttoned to show her bare skin underneath.

Keeping her gaze aimed away from the camera, Paulina showed off her toned midsection as the jean jacket cropped off around her navel, raised slightly on one side due to her arm position.

Pairing the blue denim with black jeans on her lower half, Paulina made it hard to believe she holds the title of Mother.

She accompanied the stunning post with the simple caption, “good jeans.”

Although Paulina isn’t one to hop online too frequently, she seems to enjoy making her posts memorable.

Paulina Gretzky sizzles in a string bikini

One week ago, Paulina got temps soaring when she posed in a string bikini.

Looking amazing in the black two-piece, Paulina posed so that the entire front of her body was visible, once again reminding her fans that she has a truly enviable physique.

Presumably taking the shot in the wilds near her Florida home, Paulina stood out against the lush greenery that decorated the scenery behind her.

She wore a baseball cap on her head and donned a white, undone button-up blouse over her torso, spreading her arms out so that her bikini could be seen.

While Paulina clearly knows how to keep her figure in shape, the star admitted that being slim doesn’t come easy.

Paulina Gretzky talks about diet and exercise

As detailed in an interview with Golf Digest, Paulina shared some of her secrets to her body success, attributing some of her fitness to “good genes.”

“First of all, I was blessed with incredible genes. Look at my parents! But it’s really 70 percent diet and 30 percent working out. It’s all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are,” she said.

Regardless of having a strong genetic pool to pull from, Paulina still has to put in the hard work in order to maintain her figure.

“I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it. It was like meditation for me,” she shared, adding that kickboxing was another favorite activity of hers.

Due to her busy schedule, Paulina said that running has been challenging to fit in so she has switched to online programs.

“Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”

Paulina also detailed what her diet consists of, sharing that, like most people, she needs a cheat day now and then but strives to hold onto a balanced meal plan. She focuses on her veggies and lean proteins while eating cheeseburgers and pizza “in moderation.”