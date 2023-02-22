While many of us are still fighting the cold, Paulina Gretzky is enjoying the beautiful weather in Italy. The mom of two was spotted taking a bathroom selfie, where she was able to take the time to show off her killer abs.

Paulina posed in a tiny beige bikini top with matching bottoms that perfectly displayed her toned physique.

She kept the accessories simple and wore brown sunglasses as her accessory of choice, which was an amazing touch for an effortless look.

The daughter of Wayne Gretzky wore her signature hairstyle, sporting blonde highlights, and loose beach waves.

While she did not show her fans who else might have joined her on her trip, the type of resort she is in is best enjoyed with company.

On her Instagram Story, she showed exactly how her morning was going by giving a view of her breakfast.

Paulina Gretzky took a selfie in Italy. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

While the food looked amazing, the beautiful fountain behind it was a huge distraction.

Paulina Gretzky showed off vacation breakfast with a view. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky shares her secret to her athletic figure

Paulina Gretzky is never one to shy away from a bikini photo. The mom of two works hard to stay in shape, which leads to the amazing body she has.

While talking to Golf Digest, she admitted to trying a myriad of exercises to keep herself in shape. This included running every day, kickboxing, and even dancing to help her overall wellness.

However, according to the Fame actress, she has had to take a new approach to fitness to continue to get the best result.

She told the publication, “Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”

Paulina Gretzky stuns in white while in Florida

While vacationing in Florida, the social media star looked angelic while out in the sun. Paulina was enjoying her time on the boating dock, wearing a gorgeous bathing suit.

She had on a white bikini that had a beaded texture along the top and bikini bottoms. She paired the ensemble with a matching white mesh jacket and a see-through mini skirt.

She wore her hair down in effortless beach waves, which was perfect for the occasion.

Paulina’s makeup looked gorgeous, opting out of eyeshadow and sporting dewy skin and nude lipstick.