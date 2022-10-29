Paulina Gretzky looks amazing as she shows off her black dress in Miami. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Paulina Gretzky is bringing in the weekend with style. The daughter of hockey star Wayne Gretzky released a photo carousel showing fans how she lived it up in Miami.

The Fame actress was wearing a gorgeous black dress from Retrofête. The outfit was opaque and beaded around the bust and then became completely mesh from the torso to the hem.

In the first photo, she was seen looking stunning as she was relaxing in her hotel bathroom.

The black mesh adorned a gorgeous abstract pattern and revealed Paulina’s black underwear underneath.

She paired it with black strappy heels from Tom Ford that went up her ankles. She kept the accessories simple with silver earrings, and a blue Jacquemus mini bag that was a perfect pop of color with the outfit.

For her hair, the blonde wore it in a deep side part and curled it to frame her face and highlight her makeup. Her makeup went for a more vampy look with dark eyeshadow and brown lipstick.

Paulina Gretzky shows off her wedding style

Paulina is known for her great style, so it’s no surprise that she looked amazing during her wedding. She posted the photos from her big day, and she looked absolutely stunning.

She was seen kissing her husband, Dustin, in front of a gorgeous garden with white flowers everywhere. She was wearing a long gown that was covered in white beading. The dress was opaque around the bust and then became completely sheer throughout the dress. The dress was designed by Vera Wang and fit the model perfectly.

Paulina Gretzky always fits in a workout routine

Growing up in a family surrounded by sports, it’s no surprise that Paulina Gretzky understood the importance of health and exercise. When talking to Golf Digest, she admitted that while her parent’s genes played a part in how she looks, she is also very conscious of her lifestyle. She credits her clean diet and fitting in regular workouts with helping her stay in shape.

Previously she preferred to run as her exercise of choice since it was relaxing for her. When she wasn’t doing that, she was kickboxing and dancing. However, the mother of two has recently changed her routine.

She told the publication, “Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”