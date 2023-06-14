Paulina Gretzky shares quick update in tiny bikini top

Paulina Gretzky was back on social media with another update to show fans her fun and fashionable fit.

The daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky struck a pose in a green and white striped bikini top with a matching shirt and shorts that showed her long, tan legs.

Gretzky wore her hair slicked back and a pair of dark shades as her cellphone covered part of her face to capture the latest selfie.

She completed her stunning outfit with a pair of clean white low-top sneakers and carried a small light pink or white purse.

Gretzky let her latest photo speak for itself with no text or caption to go with it. The highlights of Gretzky’s bikini photo were her eye-catching outfit along with her tan and slender body.

She posed in a unique part of a room with white foliage sculpted on the walls behind her, along with a visible white lion’s head statue and a mannequin wearing a purple and white bucket hat with matching attire.

Paulina Gretzky strikes a pose in a bikini top with matching shorts. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky attended ‘game night’ for NHL Stanley Cup

With Paulina Gretzky being the daughter of the legendary hockey star, it’s only fitting that she would enjoy “game night” during the NHL’s Stanley Cup Finals.

The 34-year-old showed her versatility with fashion, opting for a stunning all-leather ensemble that featured a black tube top and sleek miniskirt with black tights.

She matched the look with chunky black shoes and a small black purse with silver links as part of its straps and silver hardware visible on the bag itself. Gretzky also wore a noticeable silver chain and an elegant wristwatch for the look.

For this occasion, she let her locks flow past her shoulders and down her back as she struck a pose on a curved white staircase with a black railing.

“GameNight,” she wrote in her caption with a hockey stick emoji.

Her IG post racked up over 34,000 likes and 300-plus comments, as it arrived for her attending Game 3 between the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers.

The contest took place at Florida Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, with the home team Panthers capturing a thrilling 3-2 overtime win for their first victory in the Stanley Cup Finals ever.

Per New York Post, she also posed with her famous father at the arena for a photo shared by “The Great One” on his Instagram Story.

Paulina Gretzky’s tips to stay in shape

When it comes to staying in shape, Gretzky previously revealed to Golf Digest the workout and diet strategies she found worked best for her.

“I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it. It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing,” she shared.

“Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube,” Gretzky said.

Along with those activities, Gretzky burns calories by playing tennis when she can. She shared an IG carousel post of herself last month at the tennis courts with bottled water in hand.

“same time next week,” she wrote in her May 11 post, which also included a photo of part of a tennis racket on a white table with two tennis balls.

Diet is also vital for keeping one’s physique trim, and in Gretzky’s case, she doesn’t necessarily limit her food choices.

“It’s as simple as Everything in Moderation. I’ll eat pizza and cheeseburgers, but I won’t do it every day,” she shared with Golf Digest.

Whatever Gretzky is doing is working well, as she continues to captivate fans with her various looks in skirts, dresses, workout gear, bikinis, and more!