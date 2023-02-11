Paulina Gretzky is not afraid of the weather, no matter how cold it gets. While on a snowy vacation, she struck a pose wearing a daring outfit that stood out amongst her peers.

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky ditched the traditional snow gear and scarf for a more revealing look. She wore a silver string bikini that featured glitter and spaghetti straps.

Over her, she wore a white fur coat that she let hang off her shoulder.

For her shoes, she wore grey socks and brown Ugg slippers. She opted out of any accessories since her outfit was already stunning.

She had her hair down, with a center part with light curls, and let it cascade off her shoulders.

Paulina kept her makeup simple, wearing neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

The social media star looked so good, her famous friends noticed. Vera Wang, a world-renowned designer, commented on her glowing looks and remarked that marriage suited the newlywed.

Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky explains how she stays in shape

Paulina Gretzky has no problem wearing bikinis in the winter because she always looks amazing. The mom of two has always been serious about her fitness and revealed her tips to Golf Digest for becoming her healthiest self.

She had to disclose that while she does work out, the key to her body was 70 percent diet and 30 percent working out. Paulina explained that it was best to eat in moderation, only indulging in junk food now and then.

With her workout, she admitted that she used to go to the gym and do kickboxing but switched things up to get the body she has now.

She told the publication, “What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”

Paulina sparkles for her 34th birthday party

Wherever Paulina goes, she always seems to look fabulous. For her latest birthday, she decided to call it Studio 34, after the iconic club in the 1970s.

For her outfit, she wore a silver glitter bralette that cut off right at her waist. She paired it with a matching miniskirt that showed off her toned legs.

To accessorize, she wore a gorgeous black choker that had a silver rose on top of it.

She straightened her blonde hair and let it cascade off her shoulders.

She showed off the beautiful festivities, including the decorations, and her family and friends on Instagram.