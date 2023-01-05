Paulina Gretzky is showing off her chicks in a pink bikini. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky is starting the new year off right: Pretty in pink with a couple of chicks by her side.

After getting married to her long-time partner, golf pro Dustin Johnson, and celebrating her recent birthday, Paulina is ready for some more fun.

The 34-year-old daughter of hockey star Wayne Gretzky welcomed two new members to her family and showed them off in the best way possible.

Taking a seat in her pink convertible truck, Paulina wore a matching pink bikini as she took a ride out on a sunny day.

Posed next to her were two baby ducklings, and she fittingly captured her Instagram share, “Just Chicks.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

A swipe right shows the two baby ducks sitting in the back of the truck, their cuteness overload stealing the show, and surely with Paulina’s help, the chicks earned over 52 thousand likes.

Paulina Gretzky opens up on how she stays fit

Paulina was definitely blessed with great genetics (and she knows it!), but still, diet and fitness are an important part of staying in shape.

Talking to Golf Digest in 2014, Paulina revealed her fit physique is not only the result of her great genes but also of, “70-percent diet and 30-percent working out.”

She revealed that it’s vital to get exercise no matter where you are and that working out can evolve over time.

When she was a kid, Paulina loved to play softball, but as an adult, she would work out with daily runs, kickboxing, and even dancing. However, she’s also an avid fan of workout videos online, especially for anyone who “would rather work out alone” instead of going to the gym.

With any workout routine, she stressed that it’s important to always stretch, no matter how active you are. Otherwise, the muscle soreness can get extreme.

As for her number one dieting tip: “Everything in Moderation.”

Paulina still enjoys food like pizza and burgers, but she limits how often she eats them and is sure not to fill up on junk food every day.

Paulina Gretzky sparkles in silver for 34th birthday

A couple of weeks ago, Paulina celebrated her 34th birthday with her friends and family at an entirely disco-themed party.

The decorations she shared on her Instagram included several glittering disco balls, giant balloons, streamers, and rollerskates, clearly ready for a fun time and lavish dinner.

Paulina stole the show in a tiny glittering crop top and matching miniskirt, completing the look with a choker featuring a giant silver rose.

Based on her smiling face, the birthday party seemed to be a success as she was joined by many friends and both of her parents.

Although Paulina is surrounded by athletic greatness when it comes to both her husband and her father, it’s clear that she can channel greatness herself no matter what endeavor she’s seeking.