Paulina Gretzky in silver latex bikini channels UFOs

Paulina Gretzky stuns in silver latex. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Actress Paulina Gretzky is wrapping up summer with a look that’s out of this world – almost literally.

The 33-year-old daughter of hockey star Wayne Gretzky shared a new swimsuit look with her 1 million followers that channeled the futuristic aesthetic of outer space.

She stood leaned up against a wall, her arms lifted up as one hand rested behind her head and one hand was in her hair with her blonde locks framing her face and cascading down her shoulders.

Her latest bikini of choice looked like silver liquid latex and featured a bandeau top wrapped around her and a silver skirt with a small slit.

She accessorized with two small gold necklaces and her head was turned to the side as she gazed into the distance, keeping her eyes away from the camera.

She captioned the Instagram post with three alien spaceship emojis.

This futuristic look is only one of the bikini looks she’s shared recently as she continues soaking up what summer has to offer.

Paulina Gretzky turns up the heat in white string bikini

Just a few days ago Paulina shared another bikini pic, this time from outside in a tropical setting.

She stood under a palm tree and again kept her gaze away from the camera, turning her head just slightly away.

She had accessorized with two dainty gold necklaces again, and this time had a lot of rings on her fingers.

Her white string bikini featured a textured fabric and she paired it with thin sheer covers: One long-sleeve cover on top and a skirt wrap for the bottoms.

Behind her, a boat was docked in a body of water, and more palm trees were seen in the background.

She captioned the post, “365 days of summer,” with a heart outline emoji.

These mark her first permanent posts since June, when she honored her husband, pro golfer Dustin Johnson, and her father for Father’s Day.

Paulina Gretzky shares love for Wayne Gretzky

For Father’s Day, Paulina shared a rather classic post to celebrate the most important men in her life. She opened with a picture of her father Wayne walking her down the stairs in her wedding dress for her big day back in April.

The second slide shows Wayne and Paulina sharing their dance at the wedding, both looking over the moon with happiness.

The third slide featured Dustin with their son Tatum as he styled his hair, and the fourth slide was a family photo of Paulina, Justin, and their son River.

Paulina wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to these amazing men in my life and role models to my two boys.”