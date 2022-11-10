Paulina Gretzky in plunging white wedding dress poses with Kid Rock

Paulina Gretzky looked amazing on her wedding day in April 2022. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky proved that she was a stunning bride. She was stunning when posing in a throwback picture with the artist Kid Rock.

The bride, who wed Dustin Johnson in April 2022, wore a white dress that hugged her body perfectly. The neckline of the dress was the star of the show. It had a plunging neckline that was connected by white straps around the bust and neckline.

Her makeup was beautiful as well. She wore dark eyeshadow with nude lipstick to add to her bridal look.

Paulina kept the accessories simple and wore long rhinestone earrings to add some shine to her all-white look.

The blonde bombshell wore her hair down in a straight center part.

Kid Rock made sure to look nice for the occasion as well. He wore a button-up Gucci shirt that had embellishments on the pocket. He paired it with white pants to complement Paulina’s dress.

To accessorize her outfit, he kept it simple with a white fedora and a silver chain.

Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky makes sure she stays in shape

With a famous athlete father, it is no wonder Paulina prioritizes her health and body. When speaking to Golf Digest, she admitted that she prioritizes a healthy diet to keep herself in shape. She told the magazine that her exercise only accounts for 30% of her physique, so she makes sure to exercise when she can.

The golfer’s daughter clarified that she does not go to the gym for her exercise, but instead explores other methods.

“Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”

As far as dieting tips are concerned, she is mainly concerned with eating in moderation. She will eat pizza and burgers, just not every day.

Paulina Gretzky stunned in sexy cutouts

Paulina snapped a photo to Instagram where she looked amazing in her little black dress. The torso of her outfit was barely there as it sported large cutouts to show off her tiny waist. The dress’s skirt was made from sheer material to show off the social media influencer’s toned legs.

She kept her makeup simple and wore neutral eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Her hair looked amazing; she wore her long wavy hair down in a center part.