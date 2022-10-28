Paulina Gretzky enjoyed a Miami night and brought the heat in a gorgeous denim bikini top and short skirt. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky brought the heat to Miami as the beautiful daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky posed in front of a pool in Florida.

She posted the share on her Instagram Stories for her 1 million followers on the social media platform.

The model has been less active on social media lately, presumably in newlywed bliss. Her post was a refreshing share for fans who have kept tabs on the descendant of athletic royalty.

Paulina geo-tagged Miami in the social media share, just in case the palm trees and architecture didn’t give it away.

The IG Story featured Paulina as she showed off her toned body in a denim bikini top and a black skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Paulina and her husband posed underneath dark skies with a palatial pad in the background.

Paulina Gretzky stuns for Miami night with Dustin Johnson

As the longtime lovebirds stood in front of the illuminated pool dressed to the nines, they appeared as affectionate as ever.

Paulina glowed in the denim bikini paired with a super-short black skirt.

Eagle-eyed fans could see the Prada triangle in the center of the bodice of Paulina’s bikini top.

Paulina rocked black open-toed heels that were backless and added a little height to her model frame.

Her long blonde locks featured a center part and her tresses cascaded down her back. She sported smoky eye makeup with dark-winged eyeliner and a painted pout and accessorized with triangle earrings in white.

The model carried a small black bag as she posed with her man in front of the unidentified estate.

She posed with one leg out as she worked her angles and showed her killer figure. Meanwhile, Paulina’s husband stood next to her with his hand around her waist.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson’s relationship

With one of the greatest hockey players of all time as her father, it isn’t surprising that Paulina chose a successful athlete as her partner. Paulina and Dustin Johnson, a professional golfer, have been together for over a decade.

Dustin, who has already won a Masters championship during his career, proposed to Paulina in 2013.

Recently, the two made news when they changed their relationship status.

Although the relationship is not new, Paulina and Dustin made it official in April this year with a ceremony in Tennessee. They have two sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 5, who attended the celebration of love.

With more than a decade under their belt and six months of marriage, things are looking bright for the Johnsons.