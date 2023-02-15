Love was most definitely in the air at Paulina Gretzky’s house yesterday, as seen in three heart-stopping photos of her rocking hot pink lingerie.

The 34-year-old actress cozied up in her pink bed, showing off her ultra-fit physique in a matching crop top and undies.

She appeared to be embracing the day with a bit of self-love, looking perfectly relaxed for the snaps.

Paulina’s hair was a fresh-out-of-the-salon vision with gorgeous layers cascading around her face.

Completing the dreamy setup was an array of white feathers and a vintage mirror topped by a lavish bottle of perfume and a pink Beverly Hills Hotel mug.

Daughter of The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, Paulina has clearly had no trouble making a name for herself, even scoring a role in Grown Ups 2 alongside Adam Sandler.

These days, she’s enjoying life as a newlywed and evidently also in the business of stealing hearts on social media part-time.

Paulina Gretzky looks fabulous for Valentine’s Day pic. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky wore a revealing lingerie set in the snow

Now, if you thought her VDay share was everything get ready because Paulina sent temperatures soaring earlier this week, sporting a revealing gray lingerie set in a winter wonderland.

The gorgeous mother of two posed with a white fur jacket slung off her shoulders, beautifully highlighting her sun-kissed complexion.

Oh, and as if the picturesque cabin wasn’t enough, she upped the cozy factor even further with the addition of brown slippers and high socks.

Letting the photos speak for themselves, Paulina captioned the post with just a simple snowflake emoji.

Paulina Gretzky promotes Caviilou

Scrolling through Paulina’s Instagram page, you’re likely to come across several jaw-dropping posts promoting Caviilou, a Los Angeles-based handmade hat brand.

The woman-owned, cruelty-free company specializes in creating pieces that merge beachy chic style with trendy glam for an unforgettable look.

In a particularly eye-catching share, Paulina posted a photo wearing a signature Caviilou hat with a matching rust-colored bikini.

The five-foot-eight bombshell lounged on one hip with her head thrown back, a sprawling California valley view lighting up the background.

She captioned the share, “Bug a Boo @caviilou.”

Now, with a face and body capable of stopping traffic, it’s no surprise Paulina has seen her fair share of magazine covers. But still, few moments in her career were more iconic than when she became Golf Digest’s May 2014 cover star.

During an interview for the magazine, Paulina was asked to share how she stays in shape, and she responded, “First of all, I was blessed with incredible genes. Look at my parents! But it’s really 70-percent diet and 30-percent working out. It’s all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are.”

She added her best dieting tip, “It’s as simple as Everything in Moderation. I’ll eat pizza and cheeseburgers, but I won’t do it every day.”