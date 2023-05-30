Paulina Gretzky goes hot pink in bikini for Memorial Day

Actress Paulina Gretzky kicked off Memorial Day right: On the water with her family.

The stunning daughter of hockey pro Wayne Gretzky celebrated the holiday weekend in a pink bikini that showed her incredible figure.

Plus, she spent some quality time with her husband, golfer Dustin Johnson, and their two children.

Being a mom doesn’t mean Paulina can’t live in style, though, and live in style she does.

One shared photo included her as she stood perched on the edge of a boat, sunglasses and a bikini on.

Behind her was a thin strand of beach along with some lush greenery, which really brought the look together.

Paulina Gretzky celebrates Memorial Day. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

How to stay fit like Paulina Gretzky

Paulina has six exercise tricks to help her stay in shape, and she clearly knows what she’s doing with that incredible bikini body.

As reported by Golf Digest, one important exercise she enjoys is hip openers.

She recommends doing 10 reps on each leg. The exercise will help increase hip mobility, which is great for a golf swing.

She also does two sets of 10 reps of follow throughs, which help tone a variety of muscles and improve their sequencing.

Other favorite workouts include wall touches, prisoner squats, physio-ball planks, and cone reaches.

While these workouts are recommended for improving your golf game, we don’t think they’re a bad thing to add to any workout regimen.

Perhaps some of these workouts would be great for her husband Dustin Johnson, who recently joked about getting a back injury in the bedroom.

Dustin Johnson jokes about his lower back injury from the bedroom

Earlier this month, Paulina’s pro-golfer husband Dustin revealed that he had pulled a muscle in his lower back.

Back in February, it was reported that he got a back injury during a practice round while preparing for a tournament in Saudi Arabia, eventually having to withdraw due to the injury.

However, he recently came forward and revealed the true cause of his back injury.

“I just pulled a muscle… lower back,” he revealed, but how did he do it?

The Sun reports that he was asked if it was from lifting or swinging a golf club, but he smiled and revealed the real reason.

“No. Lifting up a kid… a bigger kid.”

His response garnered many laughs from within the room, and his sly smile seemed to indicate that the 38-year-old knew exactly what he was doing when he said it.