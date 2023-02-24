Paulina Gretzky indulged in a bit of self-care yesterday, and she posted a jaw-dropping photo to prove it!

The 34-year-old beauty appeared to be lounging outside her lavish home in Jupiter, where she lives with her two children and husband, professional golfer Dustin Johnson.

Under the warm Florida sun, Paulina looked gorgeous in a revealing hot pink bikini, showing off everything from her sculpted abs to her toned legs.

She gazed over her shoulder for the steamy snap, giving fans a glimpse at her casual updo while holding a book open on her bronze skin.

Letting the photo speak for itself, she simply tagged SAME, a Los Angeles-based swimsuit brand, at the bottom of the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As evident in the detailing on Paulina’s bikini, each piece in the designer line of swimwear is handmade with only the highest quality fabrics.

Paulina Gretzky got her self-care on. Pic credit: paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky rocked a gray lingerie set in the snow

Paulina really turned up the heat earlier this month with a snowy lingerie shoot.

The Grown Ups 2 actress sizzled in a figure-flattering gray lingerie set that left very little to the imagination.

Standing on a snow-covered deck, Paulina posed her heart out in the revealing ensemble, which she coordinated with brown slippers and a white fur jacket slung off her shoulders.

She wore her long, thick locks in voluminous waves, and she brought her glowing, sun-kissed complexion to the winter wonderland.

Paulina captioned the post with just a simple snowflake emoji.

Paulina Gretzky stunned in her wedding gown to promote Makeup By Mario

As expected, Paulina was an absolute vision at her April wedding, donning several spectacular bridal looks, and there’s no denying her makeup was worthy of its own social media post.

The blonde bombshell shared a video offering a full-length view of her glitzy gown before giving her followers a close-up look at her flawless makeup.

Renowned makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, known for working with Kim Kardashian for over a decade, was hard at work applying a subtle tint to Paulina’s full lips.

Beyond her luscious lips, Paulina also dazzled with a silky-smooth complexion, glamorous lashes, and the perfect shimmery eye shadow.

She sang Mario’s praises in the caption, writing, “A real artist♥︎ @makeupbymario.”

Now, for those wondering how Paulina maintains her stellar physique, she shared her best tips and tricks during an interview with Golf Digest magazine.

“I used to run every day, and I absolutely loved it. It was like meditation for me. I also loved kickboxing. What really kept me in great shape was dancing. Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube.”