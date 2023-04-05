Paulina Gretzky showed her support for her husband with a new series of photographs.

Posting online to her social media page for the first time in weeks, the model and daughter of famed ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky went with a collage of snaps for her update, leaving fans to decide for themselves what message she was trying to convey as she did not provide a caption.

Kicking off the series with a shot of herself sitting perched on a staircase, Paulina left her head out of frame, showing just toned and tan legs and her rusty-orange sports bra.

A white jersey jacket clung around her shoulders, marked with navy stripes along the collar and wrists and emblazoned with the image of the United States with a golf tee flag in the lower left corner above where Florida would be located.

The second frame showed a bit more of the blonde stunner’s outfit, zooming out a little so followers could see Paulina sported orange spandex shorts that highlighted how lean her frame is.

A matching orange handbag rested on one of the steps next to her, and white sneakers with white socks adorned her feet, going perfectly with the white jacket.

Final snapshots had Paulina kneeling down with her back to the camera so that fans could see her jersey had the name Johnson embroidered on the back, referencing the last name of her golf-pro husband, Dustin Johnson.

Paulina Gretzky rocks spandex shorts and a sports jacket. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina is no stranger to showing off her famously-fit body in her various Instagram posts, and the star made sure to leave her fans envious of her warmer surroundings when she posed in a string bikini in Florida.

Paulina Gretzky poses in a string bikini

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Paulina got summer started early when she shared a stunning snap wearing an itty bitty bikini.

Providing more proof that she possesses one of the fittest figures in the celebrity world, Paulina showed off her slender hips and legs and super flat abs for her shot.

Wearing a white baseball cap on her head with the word Lounge on it, possibly alluding to a locale in her home state of Florida, Paulina rested one hand on the top of her cap and looked away from the lens, showing a chiseled jawline and flawless features.

A white, button-down, long-sleeved shirt covered up her back and arms, with the front left open so that her stringy, black bikini top was completely visible.

Paulina’s body-baring snaps have left plenty of evidence that the IG celebrity knows how to handle her fitness, and the star opened up to Golf Digest about how she handles her exercise while being a busy mom of two.

Paulina Gretzky shares her fitness secrets

Sitting down for a chat with the magazine several years ago, Paulina admitted that a large part of her ability to maintain her slender frame has to do with good genes.

“First of all, I was blessed with incredible genes. Look at my parents!” she exclaimed, referencing her ice hockey dad and actress mom, Janet Jones.

“But it’s really 70 percent diet and 30 percent working out. It’s all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are,” Paulina exclaimed.

When it comes down to working out, Paulina said she typically enjoys running and kickboxing to break a sweat; however, demands on her career and her husband’s golfing often make it hard for her to pound the pavement or throw some kicks.

“Lately, I’ve been constantly on the go, so I don’t get to run much anymore. Now I’m doing workout videos every day. If you don’t want to go to the gym and would rather work out alone, all you have to do is find a workout on YouTube,” she shared.

She also touted the importance of stretching before and after a workout, saying people tend to overlook stretching as a crucial part of ensuring the muscles don’t get stressed or injured.