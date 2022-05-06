Paulina Gretzky flashes buns in thong bikini

Paulina Gretzky gave fans a rear view in a sexy bikini as she enjoyed some down time in the tropics of the Bahamas for her honeymoon with new husband Dustin Johnson. ©ImageCollect.com/KazukiHirata/HollywoodNewsWire.net

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of famed Canadian ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky, has been living the good life so far this year, having enjoyed a long-overdue bachelorette party in anticipation of her wedding to her boyfriend of nine years, golf pro Dustin Johnson.

The pair began dating in 2013, with Dustin popping the question just seven short months later. Although the couple went on to have two kids together, sons Tatum and River, and remain one of the most stable celebrity pairs out there, the dynamic duo was in no rush to tie the knot.

With the pandemic causing more issues in terms of any wedding plans the pair might have wanted to pursue, fans have rejoiced recently that Paulina and Dustin finally walked down the aisle to become husband and wife on April 23rd.

Now, Paulina has brought her A-game back to her Instagram account, showing off her toned body while enjoying downtime on her tropical honeymoon.

Paulina went buns-out in a silken green bikini during her honeymoon

After a sparse array of snaps posted to her social media page, one of which displayed the model and actress celebrating her remaining days as a free woman with a group of friends, Paulina brought the heat back to her page with the sultry and revealing swim share.

Casually sitting with her back to the camera, Paulina blended perfectly into the forefront of the lush scenery of the Bahama tropics that surrounded her, donning a silky, forest-green bikini that put her rear on nearly-full display for all to see and admire with its thong shaping.

Tilting her head slightly over her shoulder, Paulina was a vision with her platinum locks standing out brightly against her perfectly-tanned skin.

Paulina got her fans hot and bothered over her latest bikini snap

Fans of the star got fired up for Paulina’s latest Instagram show-off and they practically ran to her comment section to voice their thoughts.

“Has surpassed her father as being more enjoyable to watch” someone stated as they shared their personal opinion.

Others seemed to agree with the sentiment, adding “The great one for sure,” “Wish I was that chair,” and “Absolutely Gorgeous! 🔥🔥🔥.”

Paulina and Dustin reside in Florida with their two children.