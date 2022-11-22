Paulina Gretzky sizzled in a plunging minidress as she gave a glimpse into some nighttime fun. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky keeps on proving that she knows how to dress to showcase her toned figure.

The 33-year-old wife and mother, who married her longtime love, golf-pro Dustin Johnson, earlier this year after nearly ten years together, continues to bring the heat to the web with her dazzling photos, and her most recent share was no exception.

The leggy beauty and daughter of famous ice hockey player Wayne Gretzky looked to be having a late-night blast as she swapped her day attire for a more sensual and risque nighttime garment.

Going low in a deeply-plunging minidress, Paulina sizzled as she got prepped for some “after hours” fun.

Presumably chilling alongside her hubby, who was not in the photos, Paulina rocked a gorgeous, sparkly blue dress that skimmed her thighs and showed off plenty of skin up top.

The model could first be seen standing in a doorway with a modernized room behind her.

A stylized lamp hung from the ceiling, and what looked like a bathtub could just be made out at the far end.

Paulina Gretzky sizzles in skimpy, plunging minidress

Giving a perfect side-view of her stunning look, Paulina used the open doorway as her posing prop, pushing out one arm to grip the side of the door frame while her left leg popped up and back for a little flamingo-like balancing.

Two straps tapered into halter ties that started at her navel, traveling up her torso and gradually thinning out as they reached her neck for a jaw-dropping vibe.

Silver heels added a bit extra to the style, with Paulina keeping it simple and going without jewelry.

In her second snap, Paulina made it a bit clearer why she had gotten all dolled up for the evening, showing herself leaning over a private minibar with an elegant bottle of Cincoro Tequila sitting on the counter beside her.

Her third snap gave off an artsy feel, with Paulina turning her back to the lens in the darker corner of the bar, with subtle glints of light striking her gown for an amazing silhouette.

A neon sign that read The Johnsons hung above her head.

Her final shot gave fans a better look at her outfit choice, going in for a close-up of her dress and shoes as they lay perfectly on a bed.

With the wardrobe to highlight her fit physique, Paulina clearly knows how to choose the clothes that will show off her body best and how to exercise to keep her figure in shape.

Paulina Gretzky shares her exercise and diet tips

As shared by Monsters and Critics, Paulina has opened up in the past about her fitness, sharing with her followers just how she has managed to stay so lean and toned even after having two kids.

She first joked that most of her looks come down to having good genetics, but the star also has to work to maintain her body, saying, “… It’s really 70 percent diet and 30 percent working out. It’s all about fitting in some exercise wherever you are.”

Paulina admitted that she enjoys her comfort food like anyone else but makes sure to moderate everything and keep up her exercise.

She said she enjoys various workouts, predominately with running but also using kickboxing and dancing to work all her muscles.