Paulina Gretzky stuns in a miniskirt. Pic credit: @paulinagretzky/Instagram

Paulina Gretzky recently gave fans a sneak peek at her party while looking amazing.

The social media model celebrated her 34th birthday party with her family and friends. She referenced it as Studio 34, a possible nod to the popular nightclub in the 1970s, Studio 54.

While at the party, Paulina stunned in her reflective two-piece outfit. She wore a glittery bra top that sported a low-cut neckline and paired it with a matching glittery miniskirt that showed off her long legs.

To accessorize the outfit, she wore a black choker that had a large flower placed right at the center.

She wore her long blonde hair down with layers that framed her face perfectly.

Paulina kept her makeup simple and wore neutral eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Her post showed that she later made an outfit change into a shiny pink minidress, which featured a deep cowl neckline that flattered her toned physique. She paired the pink ensemble with silver platform heels.

Paulina Gretzky celebrates the holidays with October’s Very Own

Paulina Gretzky and her family decided to bring in the holidays in style. She and her family worked with the popular franchise October’s Very Own, better known as OVO.

OVO was founded by the rapper Drake and is known for not only its music label but its clothing line as well.

To promote their latest hoodie, the family showed that they had sizes for everyone, including ones for toddlers and kids.

The whole family sported black hoodies with their signature gold owls on them. Paulina wore black satin pants with a hoodie to add a fashionable flare to the outfit.

Her boys sat beside her while wearing blue jeans with their hoodies. The photoshoot took place inside their living room and looked fresh out of a Christmas card.

Paulina posted a behind-the-scenes photo of the campaign where they all got together to create the magic all the fans saw.

Paulina Gretzky strikes a pose in blue

While serving alcohol at an at-home bar, Paulina recently had to show fans that she may have had the best bartender outfit yet.

She posted a photo behind the counter wearing a gorgeous minidress that showed off the Fame actress’ curves. The dress was covered in sequins and featured a very low-cut neckline.

She paired the ensemble with silver open-toe heels that looked great with her outfit.

To accessorize the outfit, she kept it simple and had a small black bag.

She wore her hair straight down, and let it cascade off her shoulders.